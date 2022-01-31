Goldie Hawn Highlights Killer Waistline In Wild Workout

Goldie Hawn kept it #free and pretty wild while bouncing around her home gym trampoline over early COVID. The 76-year-old actress continues to prove her legend status on social media, and it was major workout energy from the blonde in 2020 as she reminded fans that age is but a number.

Posting to Instagram as she bounced around and worked her body, the Academy Award winner highlighted her toned shoulders and killer waistline while in an all-black gym look, and she's topped 3 million views for the footage. Check it out below.