As reported by The New York Post, the videos show that Rappaport was shocked by what he witnessed.
"I can't believe I'm seeing this sh*t," he can be heard saying in one of the clips.
"This f**king guy just filled his two bags up with everything in Rite Aid, right here on 80th [Street] and First Avenue is walking down the street like s**t is Gucci. I was watching him the whole time."
"Looking me in my face like ‘What’s good?.' My man just went Christmas shopping in January. He had the condoms, the shampoo," the actor adds.
Rappaport posted the videos to several social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.
He also made sure to tag New York City Mayor Eric Adams, writing that stores in the city are closing "because of this, leaving workers JOBLESS."
Even some celebrities reacted to the videos, with Save by the Bell actor Mario Lopez writing, "Dude looked up at Security and said… ‘Sup?"
The New York Police Department told The Post there was no report on file for the incident, while Rite Aid did not respond to requests for comment.
Many media users were shocked by the clip Rappaport posted to Twitter, while some made excuses for the shoplifter.
"Oh no, a non violent crime. The world is ending. How will rite aid ever recover from this $37 loss," one person wrote.
"Y’all need to mind y’all business. What did any of that have to do with you? Rite aid is insured, the security ain’t scuffling with dude. Stay in your lane," another one added.
"The real question is why is a person in a situation where they need to steal shampoo. Did you offer to buy it for them? Do we know the story behind this?" a third Twitter user asked.
Shoplifting is on the rise across the United States, according to a report from Bloomberg.
In fact, it has risen so sharply that retailers have been pressuring lawmakers to take retail crime more seriously. In December, 20 CEOs signed a letter urging Congress to immediately take action and pass legislation requiring online marketplaces to verify third-party sellers’ identities.
Per the report, research shows that shoplifters typically steal more expensive items, such as razor blades and cosmetics, and then resell them online.
