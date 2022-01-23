Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Amazing Legs In Outdoor Run

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has been showing off her steely-strong legs during an outdoor run and building up her strength at the same time. The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Cup skier was a million miles from the snow in a summery and grass-set workout session on social media, posting the reality of training and making sure fans see she's a muscle machine.

Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers, Shiffrin delivered quick sprints, also going slo-mo. Check it out below.