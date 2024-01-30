‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Defends Boyfriend Amos Andrews and His Bankruptcy Filing on Instagram Live

Meri Brown, famed for Sister Wives, recently unveiled her new flame, Amos Andrews, to the public. However, this revelation might have stirred some second thoughts in the reality TV luminary. During an Instagram Live session dubbed Fridays with Friends, Meri and Andrews faced some tough inquiries, including Andrews' prior marriages and bankruptcy filing. Andrews admitted to being married three times before, which prompted Meri to jest about her own extensive marital history within the Sister Wives framework.

Image Source: TLC

Andrews' past bankruptcy filing and previous marriages were confirmed by online records, indicating a Chapter 7 filing in 2000. However, Meri remained unfazed, humorously comparing their marital histories during the livestream. As she embarked on this new chapter of her life, she invited her fans to share in her happiness and looked forward to the future. Meri took to Instagram Live to address concerns from fans regarding her new boyfriend and financial issues. After Meri announced her new love, Andrews, InTouch Weekly revealed his past bankruptcy filing and multiple marriages. Meri dismissed these revelations as insignificant, stating, "Y’all bankruptcies are not quite a big deal." She disclosed that she and Kody Brown had filed for bankruptcy nearly 25 years ago, asserting that overcoming such challenges defines one's character, reported Newsbreak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

During the social media livestream, Jen Sullivan, acting as the moderator, prompted Meri and Andrews to simultaneously disclose the number of bankruptcies they had previously filed. In unison, Meri and Andrews responded, "One." Meri then inquired about the timing of Andrews's filing, to which he answered, "25 years ago." "Same here," she confirmed, before emphasizing that "things happen." Meri conveyed to her followers, "You just build your way out of it. It doesn’t matter what happened to you in your past; who you are now is what matters and how you act on it," as reported by Yahoo! Meri revealed her new relationship on January 16th with a heartfelt post celebrating love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

On Instagram, she shared, "He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship." Meri and Kody disclosed their separation on Jan. 10, 2023, following over two decades of marriage. In her statement, she expressed, "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship." Meri's announcement of her new relationship was met with enthusiasm, as she shared her excitement for this new chapter in her life. Despite her split from Kody, Meri remained optimistic about love and relationships, embracing the joy and laughter shared with her new found love, Andrews.