An Unfazed Tom Brady Unwinds on Yacht as Irina Shayk Enjoys Family Vacay With Her Ex Bradley Cooper

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is seen relaxing on his luxurious $6 million yacht as he enjoys the sunshine with his toned body on display, his shirtless physique displaying the commitment that brought him years of NFL fame. Brady enjoys this as his new love interest, Irina Shayk, vacations with her former partner, star Bradley Cooper.

Brady was spotted relaxing on his yacht, at times looking down at his phone, while Shayk and Cooper were making waves of their own with their joint getaway. Brady's yacht, the Wajer 77, which he bought in 2021, was given the name Viva la Vida in honor of Gisele Bündchen's environmental activism, per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

An appropriate reference to a cause near and dear to her heart, Bündchen's conservation group works to conserve Brazil's natural resources. It is to be seen whether Brady will think about renaming the yacht considering the change in his personal circumstances when their divorce was finalized in October 2022.

Shayk and Cooper were seen in candid moments as they rode in a water taxi together. Former Victoria's Secret model Shayk and actor Cooper, well-known for his parts in blockbuster movies, are pictured spending time together along with Lea de Seine, their six-year-old daughter while basking in the Mediterranean sun.

Cooper isn't just vacationing in Europe; the Venice Film Festival will host the world premiere of his newest movie, Maestro. The actor continues to be involved in the filmmaking experience, ensuring the quality of both vision and sound in his most recent film. Although, Cooper will not be present for the premiere due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Fans are still fascinated by the gorgeous holiday photos of supermodel Shayk. With her ex-partner Cooper, and daughter Lea De Seine, she posted photographs of herself, teasing their current vacation.

Her Instagram post shows her posing by a body of water while donning black bikini bottoms with a hand across her chest. Notably, another image from the same area shows Cooper without a shirt on, as reported by Marca. She captioned the series of images as, "ROCKY SUMMER…photos by LB."

Shayk and the former NFL quarterback had sparked suspicions just a few weeks before after a two-day rendezvous when they were spotted leaving a posh London hotel together. A source exclusively revealed to Daily Mail that Brady is "not one bit jealous" of his girlfriend spending time with her ex and that he appears to be aware of the reason for the trip. He is not only not jealous, but he also completely supports the decision because he is a "family man" himself and recognizes the value of co-parenting as a team effort as per the source.

