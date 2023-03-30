Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Buys Second Home For $4 Million Days After $25 Million Deal

The luckiest guy around is at it again -- buying up property with the record-setting $2 billion Powerball jackpot he won in November, CBS Angeles reports. After claiming his win, Edwin Castro bought a $25 million Hollywood Hills bachelor pad and records show he just bought another home for $4 million in Altadena -- a short distance from the gas station where he purchased that winning ticket.

His second home is a 4,300-square-foot, renovated midcentury-style residence, which was sold on March 9, according to Zillow, for $3.98 million. It boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with touches of Japanese-inspired architecture and decor, reports Dirt.

Sitting on almost three-quarters of an acre, the home inspires a sense of tranquility with a pond, a saltwater pool, and a zen garden. Although built in 1953, the single-story property has many modern amenities, including a theater, a studio, and a two-car garage equipped with an electronic vehicle charging station. The former listing makes note of its oversized, pivoting front doors, Jatoba wood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

According to Dirt, the home was remodeled after last selling in 2010 to a French-born artist and her husband for $1.1 million. The much larger Hollywood Hills home he previously purchased was built last year by Roman James Design and originally listed for about $30 million. It boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in more than 13,000 sq. ft. of living space.

According to a listing description from luxury real estate firm The Agency, the home is "sited privately behind a set of gates above the famed Chateau Marmont" and features "a vast array of luxe amenities and exquisite finishes." Some of those highlights include a gaming room, wine cellar, movie theater, fitness studio, sauna, and steam shower room.

Winner of record $2 billion Powerball jackpot is revealed.



The residence’s living room features a fireplace, while the eat-in kitchen is equipped with Thermador appliances. The entire property offers stunning views of the garden and mountains. Two of the five bedrooms have been reconfigured to function as an art studio and soundproof cinema.

Outside the U-shaped house are a pond, patio, and saltwater pool. The property has off-street parking for more than a dozen vehicles in a detached two-car garage and a separate covered carport.

According to People, It took several months for someone to come forward and claim the grand lottery prize after it was announced on Nov. 8 that "one lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena" correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

On February 14, lottery officials in California held a press conference announcing that Castro had won the jackpot, which came out to $997.6 million after taxes. Castro told lottery officials that he had wanted to "remain private" at the time.