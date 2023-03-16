Jennifer Lopez Wears Gold 'Ben' Necklace While Sharing Skincare Secrets

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on August 20, 2022. They have since been seen flaunting their love for each other. In her latest adorable post, the Shotgun Wedding actress is seen sharing her skincare routine over a video session. Fans couldn't help but notice the cute 'Ben' spelt gold chain with a dangling golden heart around her neck.

This "aww" moment was shared while making a makeup-free Instagram video. Jennifer, 53, looked fresh-faced post her shower with her hair wrapped in a white towel, while another one covered her body. J.Lo praised her beauty line product in the video while showcasing her glowing skin. She stated, "I looked in the mirror and I was like, Oh my god, my skin looks really good today." She goes on to mention that the "JLo Beauty: That JLo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum" is the secret behind her age-defying skin.

Crediting the beauty serum she continued, "I [have been using my glow serum] for the past couple [of] days and the difference in my skin is so profound when I'm using it than when I'm not." The Hustlers actress also admitted that she'd been getting lazy with her skincare lately. US Magazine reported that she urged her fans to try the beauty serum while saying, “That [the serum] with our moisturizer in the evenings and our sunscreen during the day is just a game changer.”

She captioned the video, “Long set days call for consistent skincare routine … That JLo Glow Serum is my glow-to ride or die.” She also credited SPF, supplements, and face masks for her dewy skin.

J.Lo is often seen promoting her beauty line on her Instagram page. The recent video, however, drew attention to the cute gold chain she wore around her neck. Fans were quick to comment: “All I can see is the necklace BEN!” one user wrote. Another praised her ageless skin and wrote, “You just look better, and better, and better.” A third one wrote: “I loved!!! It’s amazing, the smell is so incredible. I love it, thank you for being so wonderful.”

Jennifer has always been a thoughtful and romantic wife, but this is not the first time she flaunted her love for Ben Affleck. Harper's Bazaar reported that in November 2022, J.Lo shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram. Dressed in a sultry white look, she accessorized the outfit with a gold necklace that read, "Jennifer & Ben" in cursive font. She layered the adorable necklace with another gold chain featuring a hummingbird pendant, and complemented the style with gold earrings.

Lopez's subtle tribute to her husband comes days after she mentioned in an interview that she believes her decision to take her husband's name after their wedding is romantic. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem," she said.