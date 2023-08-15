When Katy Perry 'Privately' Expressed Concerns about Taylor Swift to Stevie Nicks in Interview

A third-party perspective was all Katy Perry needed. When she expressed her concerns about Taylor Swift in a 'private' interview with Stevie Nicks, the Roar star was taken aback by Nick's advice. Competition is everywhere, and celebs are not immune to feelings of insecurity and 'rumored rivalries.' But as they say, it's all about how you see it.

The Dreams singer recalled a past conversation she had with Perry and spoke to The New Yorker about it, per TODAY. It's a decade-old episode, but the life advice is relevant at all times. The Firework singer discussed with Nicks- who is her arch-rival in the music industry.

The beef between Swift and Perry began due to some background dancers and the issues emerged. In fact, their feud got uglier when fans got involved, adding to the drama until the mega stars finally resolved what was between them, per The Things. In 2017, the California Gurls admitted that tensions do exist between them.

Perry stated it was up to Swift to end things on a good note. "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," the 38-year-old singer revealed at the time. "It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Okay, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'"

But it wasn't always this way. The two singing queens spoke fondly of each other once. In 2009, Swift sang praises of the singer and her work. "Watching the Waking up in Vegas video. I love Katy Perry. I think I'm going to hang her poster on my wall now," the Bad Blood singer wrote.

Perry 'Swiftly' responded, "You're as sweet as pie! Let's write a song together about the subject we know best... for my new record. It'll be brilliant." But the tables turned, and the relationship got so sour that the Dark Horse singer posed concerns with Nicks. That's when the Landslide singer shoved some sense into her.

Nicks recalled, "And I said, 'I don't have rivals.' And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer. And I said, 'No, Katy, I don't, and neither do you." She continued, "You are Katy Perry; you're who you are, you do what you do, and you're great at it." This was sound advice from a wise and secure woman.

She continued, "I'm Stevie Nicks, I do what I do, and I'm great at it. We don't have rivals. That's just ridiculous." Perry elaborated on what she meant by "rivals." Nicks further shared, "And she said, 'Well, there's, like, the Taylor Swift army, and there's, like, the Katy army, and there's like—' And I was, like, 'That's just bull-s**t."

Nicks finally said, "You have to just walk away from that. Don't carry that around in your mind because then they're winning this game." And it seems the reconciliation was right around the corner. While telling her side of the story, Perry told James Corden, she was "ready for that BS to be done," and how that they two make amends. The duo officially buried the hatchet in 2019 when Perry appeared in Swift's You Need to Calm Down music video, per US Weekly. And the rest is history.

