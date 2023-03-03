Elon Musk Hosts Bizzare 2 a.m. Livestream Playing Fart Noises

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk co-hosted a 10-minute live stream in the dead of the night. Listeners who tuned into the recent live stream to hear Elon Musk were probably expecting to hear words of wisdom and business tips from one of the world’s richest men. Instead, they got 10 minutes of fart noises and sound effects, before the Tesla and Twitter CEO logged off and disappeared from the stream. According to Insider, the billionaire treated more than 42,000 Twitter users to the dulcet tones of him testing out a "new mic." Musk co-hosted the Twitter space live stream together with Jason Calacanis, an investor, and podcaster. The live stream mainly consisted of Musk laughing and experimenting with a voice transformer that distorted his voice.

Hanging out with @ElonMusk on Twitter Spaces making fart noises on his new mic! pic.twitter.com/HeqADuGffq — 𝓣 𝓞 𝓟 𝓓 𝓞 𝓖 𝓔 🪬 (@TOPDOGE007) February 28, 2023

At one point, Musk pitched his voice up. "Sounds like helium from a balloon," Calacanis said in response to this, while Musk laughed. According to The Byte, Jason asked, "Oh, is there a new, like, alter-your-voice tool in here?" and Musk replied that there indeed is a voice transformer, now sounding like a disembodied voice in a cave, drenched in reverb. Calacanis then asked Musk what the time was in California. "Uhm, I'm in — in Austin here, it's 2 a.m.," Musk said. "Wait. There's a whole soundboard. Can you see the soundboard?"

Spectators on the stream were then treated to various noises from the built-in presets, including the flushing of a toilet and a tap running. Calacanis joked: "Dude, you can't go on Twitter Spaces when you're in the bathroom.” But as an everyman's billionaire, Musk is not above some lowbrow toilet humor. Musk and Calacanis proceeded to experiment with different functions on their soundboard, ranging from fart noises and static to the sound of roosters crowing — all while dissolving into laughter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Gonzalez

Once they were done blasting out flatulent noises, Musk changed his voice-change setting "back to normal" and announced he was leaving the stream. "Well, I've gotta go to bed. Talk to you later," Musk said before leaving. Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about six hours a day, and has said he usually goes to bed around 3 a.m. It is because he has got a bunch of businesses to run, after all. This is, apparently, what he gets up to in the late hours — including the time when he summoned bleary-eyed Twitter engineers to figure out why his tweets weren't as popular as President Joe Biden's. It’s still not clear if Musk was doing the test on Twitter Spaces for a work-related purpose or just for fun. Say what you will about the eccentric billionaire, but he knows how to put on a show.