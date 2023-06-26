Whoopi Goldberg's Unexpected Change of Heart About Diablo IV Shocks Followers on Instagram

American actor, and comedian, Whoopi Goldberg, who is a host of the talk show, The View, has finally received assistance for her most recent video game-related problems. Goldberg admitted on Instagram that her opinion of the video game Diablo IV had changed.

In a video she posted on her Instagram Stories, the 67-year-old TV personality provided an update on her present situation with Diablo IV and the firm behind the Diablo franchise, Blizzard Entertainment. Goldberg revealed the details of the agreement she reached with Blizzard Entertainment on the video game while seated in a chair in her spacious dressing room on the sets of The View.

Goldberg said, "I just wanted to let everybody know that I got a refund for my Diablo game." She then thanked Blizzard Entertainment for "stepping up." "I really wish you had been able to make it accessible for Apple, but I understand that it's out of your hands now because it belongs to Microsoft," the television personality added.

Whoopi Goldberg had vented on Instagram Live earlier this month about the most recent installment in the Diablo series. She criticized the incompatibility of Diablo IV with her Apple computer in the video, which was eventually saved to her feed.

Goldberg began by stating that "a lot of terrible things in the world" are happening right now and that her current problem "isn’t on any scale like that." "This is me kvetching about my favorite game, Diablo, which has been taken off Apple. I use Apple computers; that’s what I’ve always used to play Diablo."

The TV personality continued, “…And suddenly now, Diablo VI is not available to me on my Apple computer. And I already bought Diablo VI.” The host then addressed Blizzard Entertainment directly in a plea. She announced, “Blizzard Entertainment, this is Whoopi," revealing, “You know how much I love Diablo. I would like y’all to let those of us who use our Apples to play.”

The EGOT winner pleaded with the firm to fix the Diablo IV compatibility problem and said that before they "do the next launch," they can inform everyone that it is not for Mac users, per The U.S. Sun. Goldberg added that she was "really pissed" when she learned she couldn't play the game on her operating system since she was "so excited" to do so.

She issued a further warning to the fans who don't play the game and don't understand why she is upset. "Don’t spend time telling me how stupid it is that I’m talking about it. These are the little things that irritate the hell out of me," she said. Fans were quick to show their support in the comment section of the post. One person announced, “Let Whoopi play her game!” while another said, "You stand your ground girl! Everyone is entitled to have a rant."

