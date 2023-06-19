The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s ‘Still Upset’, Demands Video Game Company for a Refund in New Video

The View host, Whoopi Goldberg, shared a furious rant on Instagram expressing that she wants an immediate refund from a video game company, Blizzard Entertainment for the game, Diablo IV. According to Goldberg, the company is yet to install the said game at her residence and has been giving the actress false hopes of doing so.

The Sister Act actress appeared to be fuming as she expressed this inconvenience regarding the behavior of the video game company's customer service department. In the video, the sensational actress seemed to be gearing up for the filming of her show and appeared to be in her green room. She was a picture of elegance and pizzazz as per usual slaying her outfit and keeping it real. Goldberg donned a pure white long top followed by a black and white kimono that vibed with her unique aesthetic. She accessorized herself with a simple pair of silver hoops adding layers and a cool flair along with a little bling to the outfit.

To begin with, the video emphasized how unhappy Goldberg was with the customer service of the mentioned video game company. She was left unsatisfied to the point where she firmly demanded her money back. "I want my game or I want my money back," said Goldberg in a tone of annoyance and irritation. She then proceeded to criticize the horrible experience and elaborated on her desire to at least receive an email clarifying whether Microsoft and Blizzard are joining hands or even some form of empathy for her situation.

Prior to talking about her experience with Blizzard Entertainment, Goldberg briefly wondered about the "marriage" between Microsoft and Blizzard. "I know Blizzard and Microsoft, you haven't married yet and you're talking about marrying. So somebody needs to explain what's going on, please," pleaded Goldberg. She concluded the video with a plea to the company to offer her at least some empathy on the situation or at least some communication on the matter. "We could have done this a bit better, Blizzard," said Goldberg.

The video also featured a from The New York Times, Jazmine Hughes who recently snagged the prestigious National Magazine Award for profile writing for her story on the sensational Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg. The person recording the Ghost actress points at the said editor and asks her to briefly explain her presence. After the laurelled winner humbly boasts of her achievements, Goldberg chimes in with humor and explains that she "sure isn't" The Help actress - Viola Davis. The editor sports a stunning beige jumpsuit with classic black buttons embedded into it. Like Goldberg, she too sported a pair of minimalistic gold hoops and twinned with the Sister Act 2 actress.

