When Chris Rock Admitted to Cheating on His Wife With Three Women: 'I wasn’t kind'

Chris Rock made headlines for not holding back in his first stand-up special in nearly a decade, Chris Rock: Tamborine on Netflix, where the comedian acknowledged cheating on Malaak Compton, his wife of 18 years, with three different women when they were on tour before the former couple's 2016 divorce.

The comedian acknowledged having three affairs, one with a well-known woman, while he was with Malaak Compton. He joked, "The last few years have been crazy for me. Don't clap for that s–t unless you're a lawyer! You don't want to get divorced. You got somebody you love? Hold tight, commit."

Image Source: Getty Images | Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S.

He added that it was his fault because he was a 'f***ing a**hole'. He said, "I didn't listen. I wasn't kind. I had an attitude. I thought, 'I pay for everything, I can do what I want.' That s–t don't f–king work. I just thought I was the s–t. I didn't play the tambourine. That's bulls—t. That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified." He added that if your significant other loves you they hold a high opinion of you. As per Page Six, Rock shared that it's not right if he speaks badly of his former partner in public because he holds a mic but she doesn't. The comedian continued to say that people keep bugging her in the supermarket and how that's not at all cool. "I'm going to have to see her at weddings and graduations."

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

"Getting divorced, you have to f—king start over. You get to reset. It's not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down. I asked myself, 'Do I want to be angry for a year?' It's not a cool place to be. It's not healthy," he confessed.

As per US Weekly, Rock registered for divorce from Compton in December 2014 and the divorce was finalized almost two years later. Lola, 15, and Zahra, 13, are daughters of the former couple. He also talked about how it is after cheating and what kind of lessons it teaches.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

During the special, he said, "When guys cheat, it's like we want something new. But then you know what happens? Your woman finds out and now she's new. She is never the same again. So now you have news, but you had bad news. Some of these lessons you've just got to learn. Like, I brought this s–t on myself. Nobody told me to go ho up. I brought this s–t on myself, and you've got to learn some lessons, some man lessons."

