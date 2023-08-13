Kim Kardashian's Christmas Beauty Secret Revealed: Slept in Makeup for a Flawless Look!

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a glimpse of her busy Christmas Eve preparations for her four children in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 27. During the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Kim, who is 42 years old, disclosed that Christmas is an off-camera time for the show. Nevertheless, she treated her fans to exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from her sister Kourtney Kardashian's traditional Christmas Eve party. Additionally, Kim documented parts of her own Christmas preparations late at night as she lovingly stuffed her kids' stockings, arranged the presents, and set up Santa's milk and cookies for the special Christmas morning.

"I just did the stockings; I’m doing all the presents. I just did Santa’s cookies with the milk. Opening up all the gifts in the morning is always madness, so this is like the quiet before the storm," Kim described. In the morning, Kim set up the same camera to capture the moment when she woke her children and they excitedly opened their presents. During this time, she revealed to her followers that she had slept in her makeup and that her hair was still styled from the night before.

Also Read: Inside the Kardashian Clan's Unconventional Filming Rules: A Look at the Bizarre Dos and Don'ts

Image Source: Hulu | The Kardashians

Afterward, she went to wake the kids up: "Santa came. It’s Christmas guys," adding in confession, "These traditions of just waking up and feeling like Christmas was the biggest deal and no one can sleep the night before because they’re waiting for Santa, is just so much fun." In the unedited clip, Kim appeared barely recognizable with smeared lipstick, messy hair, and poor lighting. The footage captured all of the kids excitedly rushing to their presents, filling up the entire living room. Among the gifts, seven-year-old Saint received a black and yellow drivable forklift, and he was absolutely thrilled. Next to the Christmas tree, there was a towering stack of presents that even surpassed the height of 10-year-old North.

While Kim was recording, the audience had the chance to see a collage of photos from the other Kardashian-Jenner homes on Christmas morning. Kylie and Kris both extended their greetings with a "Merry Christmas" to the camera. Additionally, Kylie shared that Khloe had arranged a fake snow sledding hill for the family's Christmas morning celebrations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Gets Mocked for Latest Selfie on Instagram, Fans Label Her as a ‘Modern Day Philosopher'

Kim captures a video of the rest of the family taking turns down the sledding hill. In her confession, Kris remarks about the fun-filled moment. "Christmas is really about family and love and it’s about doing something for someone else that maybe they would least expect but would really come from the heart." The show featured a video of Kim's reaction as she received the dollhouse that Kris had gifted her: "Mom! I’ve always wanted a dollhouse!"

Kim further added in confession: "Oh my God, I love this dollhouse. It’s so sentimental to me, I’m a memory hoarder. I have like these memories of like just every holiday like playing with the dollhouse, and it just means a lot to me."

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Says She Was "Violated" by Aggressive Paparazzi, Shot Invasive Photo of Hers

References:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12338691/Kim-Kardashian-shares-beauty-secret-looking-flawless-Christmas-morning-Mom-four-admits-slept-make-celebrating-family-reveals-sentimental-gift-cry.html

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8698122/kim-kardashian-unrecognizable-disheveled-hair-old-makeup-unedited/

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Reveals In The Kardashians, She "Cried in the Shower" After Naming Her Child "Wolf"

When Khloé Kardashian Ended Up Facing 'One Disaster After The Other' at 2022 People's Choice Awards