Alabama Barker Surprises Mom Shanna Moakler With Flowers After Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, made her mother's day special with a heartwarming expression of love and support. Following the recent news of Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy, Alabama surprised her mom by sending her a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Days after Kardashian revealed she was carrying a child with Barker, Alabama gave her mother, Moakler, a bouquet of flowers. Moakler, 48, shared a video of the bouquet on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, along with a note from her daughter, 17, that read "Just because. I love you Mom." Alabama was mentioned in the video by her mother along with the message "I love you."

During the Blink-182 drummer's performance, Kardashian, 44, revealed she was pregnant with her fourth child by holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant." The exciting moment was captured on camera and shared on her Instagram. The video shows the crowd yelling in support of the newlyweds. Barker stops the concert and walks down the stage to his partner, giving her a kiss as he welcomes the emotional and joyful news.

Moakler responded to the pregnancy news on Instagram, writing that she is "excited" for her ex-husband and the reality star. According to Page Six, she replied to a user on Instagram by saying, "Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

However, the model hasn't always been supportive of the marriage. She referred to the musician's marriage as "f--king weird" on the "Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel" podcast in April. "I really don't have anything positive to say about it. It's not because I'm bitter, and I'm definitely not jealous," she insisted at the time. Moakler further added, "I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they're good to my kids, that's all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird."

Travis and Moakler were married from 2004 to 2008 and they also have a 19-year-old son named Landon. Moakler is also the mother of Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who was raised by her ex-husband Oscar De La Hoya.

The beauty queen calls the musician "a great dad," but she has no desire to stay in touch with him when their children have grown up. "We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day," Moakler acknowledged on the podcast. As per the outlet, Moakler has previously expressed her concerns about Kardashian's parenting style, writing on Instagram that she "posts more of my kids then [sic] her own lol."

