When Jennifer Aniston Clapped Back at People Who Find ‘Friends’ Offensive: “Comedy Has Evolved”

In an interview with the news organization Agence France-Presse, actress Jennifer Aniston, best known for playing Rachel Green in the comedy Friends, opened up about the changing attitudes towards the program. The actress admitted that what was funny in the late 1990s and early 2000s might not be as funny to audiences today while promoting her film, Murder Mystery 2.

Aniston, who is now 54, spoke about the evolving nature of humor and the growing sensitivity in the comedy industry. Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has previously acknowledged that there were some areas where the show could have been improved. Her comments came amidst an ongoing debate regarding the influence of the show and its representation on screen. She said, "There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of 'Friends' and find them offensive."

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Left Out Matt LeBlanc From Her Wedding Guest List; Here’s How the ‘Friends’ Star Reacted

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

There is no denying that Friends has left a lasting impact as a beloved comedy series, captivating viewers throughout the globe with its clever banter and likable characters. However, Aniston's most recent introspection reveals that both comedy and times have changed.

Certain aspects of comedy that once made people laugh may now be seen differently in a time when awareness and inclusivity are fundamental. Aniston admitted that the humor on the program has changed since it first debuted, and while certain jokes were never meant to be offensive, others, in retrospect, might have been better thought out, reports People.

Image Source: Photo By Getty Images

Also Read: When Jennifer Aniston Chose to ‘Believe’ Ex-Brad Pitt That He Didn’t Cheat On Her Amid Sad Split

Aniston said, "Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved." She added, "Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life."

Aniston holds the viewpoint that comedy shouldn't bear restrictions. She stated that in the past, "you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh -- that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were," adding, "And now we're not allowed to do that. She said that "Everybody needs funny! The world needs humor! We can't take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided."

Also Read: Here’s Decoding Jennifer Aniston’s Estranged Relationship With Her Mother, Nancy Dow

I don’t find friends offensive. It’s just dated and not funny. I don’t have nostalgia to cover up that the entire concert is a fat joke, a woman joke, and a gay joke dressed up in a trench coat pretending to be a tv show — Not Quite Texas Proud (@texanfeminist23) March 30, 2023

Aniston's comments bear similarities to those made by Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of the show, who earlier admitted the show's flaws. Kauffman expressed sorrow at the main cast's lack of diversity, admitting that in hindsight, adjustments could have been made. Kauffman expressed this opinion openly to the Los Angeles Times last year, saying that time has allowed her to grow and learn from her mistakes.

"I've learned a lot in the last 20 years," Kauffman said. "Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It's painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I'm embarrassed that I didn't know better 25 years ago." She expressed, "It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle with my having bought into systemic racism in ways I was never aware of." She added, "That was really the moment that I began to examine the ways I had participated. I knew then I needed to course-correct."

References:

https://people.com/tv/jennifer-aniston-says-theres-a-whole-generation-of-people-who-find-friends-offensive/

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-06-29/friends-diversity-marta-kauffman-brandeis-university

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230327-comedy-suffering-because-you-have-to-be-careful-now-says-aniston

https://twitter.com/texanfeminist23/status/1641246949486493696?s=20

More from Inquisitr

Here’s What Jennifer Aniston Did to Gain Weight for Her Character in the Movie ‘Cake'

After Being Abandoned as a Child, Jennifer Aniston Shares How She Eventually Forgave Her Father