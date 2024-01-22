‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Secretly Filed Paperwork for a Business Venture Post New Flame Amos Debut

Sister Wives star Meri Brown seems to have stolen the spotlight over the last few weeks, especially after unveiling her ‘mystery’ man to the world! Love is certainly in the air and in full bloom for Brown after she finally puts rumors of her suspected relationship to rest. The reality star recently took to Instagram to confirm claims of her love life and reveal her boyfriend’s name to be Amos. However, just before she could unveil her beau’s name, Brown is said to have signed an exciting classified deal!

Image Source: TLC

The U.S. Sun revealed that Meri has reportedly filed paperwork for her new business venture known as ‘Meri Brown Communications LLC, on May 11, 2022. As per official business records obtained by the publication, the aim of Brown’s company is to actively be involved in “social media, entertainment services, public speaking, writing, and interviewing engagements.” While Meri herself has yet to comment on this brilliant new endeavor, further details concerning the target audience, its origin, and more are anticipated. On that note, she’s also expected to make an announcement to her followers and fans about her business.

Meri Brown from sister wives has a new man pic.twitter.com/ScCBIVJ7gS — tori spelling news & updates (@blazedbratzdoll) January 17, 2024

Speaking of the proud entrepreneur’s company, Brown hasn’t been listed as an official certified and registered agent just yet. What’s interesting is that her former sister wife Christine Brown also used the very same agent for her business - Just Christine. Although the filing took place on the aforementioned date, it was last renewed on August 31, 2023, and is set to be renewed at an undisclosed date in May 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

This is certainly some wonderful news for the reality star who endured many hardships in her life. Meri has often discussed the trauma endured from her relationship with Kody and uses her experience to motivate other people. She also conducts her ‘Worthy Up’ workshops that echo the spirit of not giving up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Nevertheless, fans were astonished [in a good way] when she announced dating her boyfriend Amos on Instagram. She took to the Meta platform to share a sweet carousel of the pair and her perfect doggo, Zona. Meri took to the caption of her post to explain things, offering her fans more closure on the relationship. Meri revealed wanting to conceal this sweet life update “kinda close” to her as they were in the phase of learning about each other. Plus it was all very fresh and she wanted to consider the right way to share the news of their relationship.

A second new man has hit the ex-Sister Wives - Meri Brown has a boyfriend! pic.twitter.com/J58kvveKuF — Abby Sinister (@AbbyZinger) January 17, 2024

What makes this little surprise precious is the fact that she rang in her 53rd birthday with this news and fans were here for it!! Many of them took to the comment section to express their genuine joy and love on the news. A first one gushed, “I’ve never been so happy for a TV stranger!” A next one added, “So excited for the two of you! And ZONA!!!” A final one said in elation, “America is cheering for you!!! You deserve this happiness!” Since they did as per Meri start dating in October, could it be that her introducing him to the world is a hint at the next level? Well, hopefully, there will be more positive news for the happy couple soon.

