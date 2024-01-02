Kourtney Kardashian Seen Cheering for Husband Travis Barker as He Runs Nye Marathon in a Rare Outing

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a very eventful and exciting year, and they ended it with a bang! Kardashian was seen supporting her 48-year-old husband, Barker, who had decided to run a marathon on New Year's Eve, at the Santa Monica Pier, reports The U.S. Sun. The doting wife supported and cheered on her husband gleefully, and he did finish the marathon gracefully. Barker also posted a commemorative picture on Instagram celebrating the end of the marathon.

At 9:56 a.m. on a foggy morning, Kardashian shared the first picture of the pier on her Instagram Story. The Kardashians star also shared a picture of the finish line on the sandy beach in her second post. She then reshared the Blink-182 drummer's message about finishing the marathon.

Barker posted a photo of himself holding up his race and silver medal on his Instagram feed. "Ending 2023 with a bang," the rocker captioned the picture. He had a cup of matcha and a pair of black sunglasses hiding his face, and he was dressed in co-ords shorts, a cap, and a black hoodie with a white pattern on it.

The fact that Barker disclosed he had suffered a severe leg injury on December 30, the day before his marathon, made the race much more noteworthy. He posted a picture of his leg therapy on Instagram Stories. Barker held up the black-and-white photo to show off his leg tattoos. Two electrode pads were affixed to his thigh on the upper portion of his leg. "I strained my iliopsoas [hip flexor] tendon, but I'm still running this marathon," he wrote in his Story. Barker shared his favorite food to eat to get ready for the marathon in another Story. "Eating a ton before my marathon tomorrow. My go-to snack is a bagel with cream cheese," he revealed.

The marathon wasn't all the couple did for the big day, reports People. Kardashian posted a video of the stunning New Year's Eve dinner table that the family had, replete with party hats, "2024" party glasses, and a stunning centerpiece made of statement candles.

Kardashian made her pregnancy announcement at a Blink-182 performance the following month by holding up a placard that said, "Travis, I'm Pregnant," a reference to the band's 1999 music video for their famous song All the Small Things. This came after they celebrated their courthouse wedding's first anniversary in May.

The arrival of their son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023 was undoubtedly a significant year for the pair, Marie Claire reports. While Barker has a son, daughter, and stepdaughter with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Kardashian also has three children with her ex, Scott Disick.

In the finale episode of Hulu's The Kardashians Season 2, the eldest member of the Kardashian-Jenner sibling coterie expressed her admiration for the idea of a blended family. "I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love," the reality TV celebrity added. "It's a beautiful thing."

