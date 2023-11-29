Editor's note: This article was originally published on Feb 16, 2023. It has since been updated.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines last summer when they rekindled their romance and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. Since then, the celebrity couple has continued to capture the attention of fans worldwide, and who can forget when they got matching tattoos as a joint Valentine's Day present? Lopez revealed the tattoos in a series of snaps shared on Instagram on Valentine's Day. The tattoo, inked on the side of her torso, is an infinity sign with an arrow piercing it, and the couple's names, Jennifer and Ben, are written in cursive along the sign. Affleck also added a new tattoo to his collection, which is two crossed arrows with the initials 'J' and 'B' on top of each other, located on the side of his torso under his arm.

Also Read: Kanye West, Who Is in Saudi Arabia ‘Has No Plans’ to Spend Christmas With His Four Children in LA

Lopez captioned the post, "Commitment [infinity emoji]. Happy Valentine's Day my love. #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow." The singer also mentioned that she would be sharing more details about their Valentine's Day celebration in a newsletter. Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the couple's new tattoos, with many expressing their admiration for the matching ink. Even celebrities like Keke Palmer couldn't help but show their support. In a comment on Lopez's post, Palmer wrote, "Gon' head girl!"

"Yes, in many respects. But the most beautiful thing she gave me is stability: knowing that there is someone at home waiting for you, I will stop loitering around looking for something to do." (1/2)

- Ben Affleck asked if JLo has had a positive influence on him, GIOIA (Dec. 2003) pic.twitter.com/LENuurRASk — corazza (@jenandbenslove) November 23, 2023

This announcement came just a few days after the couple appeared in a Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial together. Affleck, who is known for his love of Dunkin' Donuts, is seen serving customers while wearing the company's signature black, orange, and pink uniform. Lopez also makes a surprise appearance in the commercial, driving up to the drive-thru window and asking Affleck, "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Critics of Dolly Parton's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit on 'The View'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The couple's matching tattoos and appearance in the commercial together show just how much they enjoy spending time with each other and how committed they are to their relationship. The fact that they chose to get matching tattoos, a permanent symbol of their love and devotion to each other, is a testament to the strength of their relationship.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Meets Family of Deceased 23-Year-Old Fan and Hosts Them at Sao Paulo Performance

Let’s be real.. Ben Affleck has had such a glow up since he reconnected with Jenn. Just look at the material!! What’s that ? The JLo Effect . — This is Gio…Now ✨ (@UGotTheRight_1) November 24, 2023

It's no secret that Lopez and Affleck have had a tumultuous history. They first started dating in 2002, according to Vulture, and got engaged later that year. However, their relationship hit a rough patch, and they called off their engagement in 2004. Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, and they had three children together before their divorce in 2018. Lopez also married and had children with singer Marc Anthony, but they divorced in 2014.

Not JLO’s first ever tattoo being one dedicated to Ben and their love. Sheesh Ben Affleck really is the one. — Marissa (@1Liasonfan) February 15, 2023

Despite their past relationships, Lopez and Affleck have found their way back to each other and seem happier than ever. Lopez has been open about the struggles she's faced in the past when it comes to relationships. In a recent interview with People Magazine, she revealed that therapy has helped her work through her issues and that she's in a much better place now. In the same interview, Lopez also spoke about how much she loves being Affleck's wife. She shared that she enjoys taking care of him and that he takes care of her in return.

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ‘Stayed In Touch’ Following the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Mauricio Umansky Won’t Watch The ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Amid Separation: 'It Will Only Create More Noise'