Here’s Looking At the Funniest Moments of Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve

Funny Moments From New Year’s Eve With Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Also Read: 12 Unexpected Celebrity Family Connections You Did Not Know About

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's dynamic duo on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast has become a much-anticipated annual tradition. Their hilarious and sometimes wild antics have kept viewers entertained, making the transition from Kathy Griffin's departure to Cohen's arrival seamless in 2017. Cooper humorously recalled the origin of their friendship, revealing that a potential romantic date was swiftly nixed due to Cohen's immediate violation of the cardinal rule—bringing up Cooper's mom, the iconic Gloria Vanderbilt, within the first minute of conversation. Cooper, in good spirits, canceled the date, but little did he know that this initial awkward encounter would lead to a lasting friendship. While the romantic sparks didn't fly, a genuine connection was forged between them during their shared adventures with a group of mutual friends in the early 2000s. Cohen and Cooper's genuine camaraderie shines through the screen, drawing in eager viewers annually. CNN, however, decided to prohibit their correspondents from imbibing during the 2023 New Year's celebration. As 2024 approached, Cohen appealed to the network, urging them to reconsider the decision. Fast forward to their New Year's Eve hosting gig, and the chemistry between Cohen and Cooper is undeniable. Here are some of the well-known moments per US Weekly.

1. Cooper Tells a Scrambling Tale of Gloria Vanderbilt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim

When Gloria Vanderbilt made a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live to discuss her 2017 book, The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss, there was a moment of concern about the questions host Andy Cohen might throw her way. In a candid revelation, Anderson Cooper shared the amusing pre-show worry Vanderbilt had, wondering if Cohen would inquire about the size of certain Hollywood attributes. It's a testament to the unpredictable and sometimes daring nature of Cohen's interview style that even someone as seasoned as Vanderbilt had a moment of playful apprehension. Fast forward to the 2019 New Year's Eve broadcast, and the unpredictability continued. Cooper, taking a sip of Jägermeister for the first time, set the stage for a hilarious and heartfelt story about his late mother. "We had a phone call to set up the date, and I knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen," Cooper told Jimmy Fallon during a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show. "He violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom [Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first minute of talking to me," he added.

Also Read: Here's How Much Money David Beckham Made From His Netflix Documentary "Beckham"

2. When Cohen Recommended They Give Up Acid

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder for AC2

Also Read: Here's The Amazing 6-Year Transformation of ‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown

Snoop Dogg brought a whole new level of chill to the 2020-2021 New Year's Eve show with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. In a moment of unexpected candor, Cohen playfully probed Cooper about his psychedelic experiences, specifically asking if he had ever tried acid. Undeterred, Cohen seized the opportunity, declaring, "Well, it’s time. We’re doing it tonight." With Snoop Dogg's laid-back vibes and Cohen's playful suggestions, the New Year's Eve show became not just a celebration of the year's end but a memorable and laughter-filled journey into uncharted conversational territory.

3. Cohen's Diss about Ryan Seacrest

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Cohen expressed regret on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live for his remarks about Seacrest's special, acknowledging him as a "great guy." During the 2021 broadcast, Cohen playfully referred to Seacrest's group as "performing losers" and teased viewers watching ABC, suggesting there might be "nothing" worth watching. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing," Cohen said during the event.

4. Cohen's Well-Known 'Sayonara, Sucka' Stint

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

As he geared up for the New Year's countdown in 2022, Cohen enjoyed a couple of shots of alcohol and then playfully took a few jabs at former mayor Bill de Blasio. “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap dance’ after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York, the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucka!” Cohen said. The statement lived on as onlookers cheered along. Cohen further added, “2022, it’s a new year, because, guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year and you know what I’m not gonna be looking at? Dancing as the city comes apart.”

5. When Cohen Referred to Cooper as a 'Nepo Baby'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Gershoff

Continuing the 2022 New Year's Eve fiasco, Cohen kept the night alive with laughter riots and his witty responses to partner Cooper. After Cooper jokingly said the Vanderbilt “fortune was lost long ago,” Cohen quipped, “Look at this little nepo baby! He’s so sweet.” That left everyone surprised by the dark sarcasm shot by him. Cooper isn't new to the "Nepo Kid" jibe however this came across as a surprise to him as well as he didn't expect to hear it after cracking the Vanderbilt joke.

More from Inquisitr

‘Friends’ Fan Detects Major Clue Suggesting Chandler and Monica Moved to ‘Home Alone’ House

Grandma Kris Jenner 'Accidentally' Spends This Whopping Amount on Gifts For Her Grandchildren