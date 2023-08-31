Here’s What Nicole Kidman Thought About Jimmy Fallon After She Started Dating Him: “So Embarrassing”

Jimmy Fallon got the opportunity to interview a prominent Hollywood starlet back in 2015, but the interview was entertaining for a totally different reason. On The Tonight Show, Nicole Kidman's admission that she previously liked him completely threw fans! The Days of Thunder actress was a guest on the show in 2015, and Jimmy Fallon asked her if she recalled that it wasn't their first encounter.

Kidman quickly shared her account of the events that surrounded their first meeting. The revelations that followed stunned Jimmy Fallon more than anybody else, not to mention the audience as a whole, per Fandom Wire.

Also Read: Keith Urban Celebrates Nicole Kidman's 56th Birthday, Shares Racy Birthday Tribute

Kidman had a crush on Jimmy Fallon and even went on a date with him. However, the latter treated the date like a regular hangout and seemed disinterested. The Big Little Lies star wanted to meet Fallon, and it was a mutual acquaintance who gave Fallon the news.

The story got even weirder when Nicole Kidman revealed even she used to like him! “I just remember I liked you.” The Taxi actor went red with embarrassment and kept screaming, “Wait what?! What?! What are you talking about?!”

nicole kidman jimmy fallon la la land isn’t real it can’t hurt me pic.twitter.com/gPt1DlaGZO — hyojin (@shirkering) January 8, 2021

Also Read: ‘The Undoing’ Finale Has Famous Fans In A Frenzy, Nicole Kidman Shares Their Excitement On IG

The actress even entertained the possibility that the comedian may be gay at one time because he didn't show any interest in her. “So I go over though, and you were there in a baseball cap and like…nothing! You put a video game on or something, and I’m like…’This is so bad!’. You did not talk at all. And after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest. This is so embarrassing. And then I was like… ‘Maybe he’s gay.’”

After the reveal of the tale and the fan hysteria, Jimmy Fallon was ashamed. Fallon, regrettably, did not just lose out on Nicole Kidman; he also had the opportunity to date Kate Hudson from the film Almost Famous, but he missed it.

Also Read: Nicole Kidman Supports Australian Music Industry In Sultry New Photo With Husband Keith Urban

In a recent interview with 2020, per Elle, it was revealed that Hudson had waited for Fallon to make a move at her but had given up after the comic failed to do so. “Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there,” Hudson told him.

"No, you wouldn’t have!" Fallon replied. "Yes, of course [I would have]!" Hudson told him. "I remember thinking to myself, like, 'Why has Jimmy never made like, a move?' And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he’s not into me like that.' I was just like 'Okay, well, whatever.' And so, then I met Chris [Robinson].”

Both Hudson and Kidman went on to have other successful relationships. The Almost Famous actress is currently with Danny Fujikawa, who she shares a daughter with. Kidman is married to Keith Urban, whom she has been married to for over two decades, and shares two daughters.

See Jimmy Fallon teach Kate Hudson the hilarious art of Dubsmash: https://t.co/RQEddzjVZA #FallonTonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/ymQTJiqrob — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 26, 2016

More from Inquisitr

Nicole Kidman Shares Blissful Pic To Instagram With Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman Rocks A Backless Dress In A Throwback Photo: ‘Running Wild’