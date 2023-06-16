Andy Cohen Says "I'm in Love" With Singer John Mayer, Sparks Dating Speculations

Recently, Bravo program host Andy Cohen made some extremely intriguing revelations regarding his alleged love for singer John Mayer, once again adding fuel to dating speculations. Page Six reports that Cohen spoke up about his close relationship with Mayer on The Howard Stern Show.

Fans have jokingly pondered the close bond between Mayer and Cohen for many years. Mayer attended Cohen's baby shower, sang to him on his 50th birthday, and even gave a speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, demonstrating their adorable relationship. The singer-songwriter and the program host have frequently been photographed being quite close to one another, leaving the internet to speculate if their relationship went beyond just friendship.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat To a Kid During Live Concert, Receives a Bracelet in Return

Andy Cohen reveals he and John Mayer are ‘in love’

“You love who you love” — and Andy Cohen and John Mayer love each other. On Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Cohen, 55, told Stern, “I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other.” Cohe… pic.twitter.com/yscbtCXbaZ — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) June 15, 2023

During the interview, Cohen told podcast host Howard Stern, “I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other." However, Cohen clarified that their relationship was not a sexual one. On listening to Cohen's claim, former America's Got Talent judge referenced Cohen's children, Ben, 4, and Lucy, 1, and asked his guest, “Swear on your children’s lives that there has never been anything sexual between you and John Mayer." The Bravo exec responded, “Yes. I do. I swear.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Twitter users jumped into speculation mode. A user tweeted, "Didn’t have John Mayer & Andy Cohen on my 2023 bingo card. Your body is a wonderland is definitely going to hit different now." Another user took a jibe at John Mayer and tweeted, "Andy gonna be writing hit breakup songs any day now."

Also Read: Revealed: Kanye West Was Auditioning for a New 'Australian' Wife Before He 'Married' Bianca Censori

After Mayer sang for his pal on his 50th birthday, speculations arose about their relationship, and the Bravo host was forced to clarify their status. Cohen denied dating rumors and told CNN in 2018, “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time. I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. It just seems like the obvious assumption.”

I don’t support the nasty John Mayer but I support gay love and will put aside my morals for a few minutes for him and Andy Cohen 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/kJNxyAzYsb — cowboylikedme 🐇 full time necklovr and feetkisser (@cowboylikedme) June 16, 2023

Also Read: Paul McCartney Says A.I. Captured John Lennon's Voice From 'Last Beatles Record'

Cohen shared further details about Mayer in 2022 when Cohen appeared on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. “John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions. He very quickly in our friendship started saying, ‘You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you.' He is someone to say, ‘I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship’ — just this stuff that straight guys aren’t necessarily supposed to say,” he said.

Mayer, who is rumored to be single right now, has dated Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry in the past. For his part, Cohen previously dated Broadway performer, John Hill.

More from Inquisitr

Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Dad Travis' Massive Lit-Up Pool at Night in Their $9M Calabasas Mansion

Kim Kardashian Admits to Getting Botox in a Very Unexpected Place After Denying Getting Plastic Surgery