Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Spears Once Allegedly Tried to Sell Daughter’s Business for Undisclosed Amount

The legal battle between Britney Spears and her family has been in the limelight for years. The most famous one was her conservatorship issue followed by claims of her privacy being breached. One such legal feud involved her father, Jamie Spears who was also her business partner in the past. He reportedly attempted to sell his own daughter’s business to a company called, TriStar Entertainment. As per sources the amount it was supposed to be sold for remains concealed to this day, per FandomWire.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Also Read: Here's Who Attended Britney Spears’ Wedding With Sam Asghari While Most of Her Family Was Absent

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer accused the company of making at least $18 Million for the duration of the conservatorship battle that lasted for nearly 13 long years. The company, however, has denied any sort of claims of being involved in facilitating the conservatorship, per Marca.

Jamie Spears had NO business mgmt agreement w/Lou Taylor. No contract whatsoever & when she asked for $500k of his daughter's money, he sent it within two hours. @britneyspears deserves a full accounting from TriStar. #JusticeforBritney #whereisbritneysmoney #howtogetrichnetflix pic.twitter.com/Bx685p1Qod — AuthorMCCastille (@castille_mc) April 20, 2023

In fact, as per Marca, Lou Taylor - TriStar’s owner, issued a formal statement. “We had no role in creating a guardianship for Britney Spears,” claimed Taylor. His partner involved in the business added on to say, “At the time, the guardianship was established by this court in early 2008”. And then confirmed that “TriStar had no role in Ms. Spears’ affairs”. Rosengart further accused the singer’s father of taking a loan of $40K in order to deliver her business to the entertainment company to coax them into a sweet deal. However, even after the company’s claims, Britney’s lawyer remained persistent and produced several emails as evidence in court to prove that those were all lies. In an email from the year 2008 in January, prior to the guardianship, Taylor mentions an inkling of his company’s involvement with Jamie in the conservatorship.

Also Read: Britney Spears’ Family Worried About Her Being ‘Alone’ as Sam Asghari Moves Out Amid Bitter Divorce

The email reads, “He [attorney Andrew Wallet] and TriStar will serve as C.O’s [i.e., co-conservators] with you.” Another one clearly mentioned how Taylor “looks forward to working” with the singer's dad. A final one reveals some shocking information. “We have run into a problem with the judge selection…the only judge that will be able to hear our case on Friday is the only dope that will not give Jamie the power to administer psychotropic drugs.”

Mathew Rosengart said in new court document that the amount of money Jamie Spears paid to people from Britney Spears estate is “in the range of ten figures.”



Over a billion dollars to be clear pic.twitter.com/giQVn0TghC — Fan Account 📖👠 (@britneycharts) June 27, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears's Husband Sam Asghari Claims He Saw Her ‘Compromising’ Video With a Staff Member

Although these emails are reportedly controversial due to the comments issued by the owners of the company. Rosengart firmly believed that they were being uncooperative due to their direct involvement. With respect to the final email, the Circus singer had accused both Jamie and TriStar of abuse while the legal battle went on. And explained that the duo even made a heavy profit from this particular ordeal.

Rosengart however, doesn’t plan on giving up and wants to thoroughly inspect the facts of the case and get to the bottom of this. So as to deliver due justice to the pop star.

References:

https://fandomwire.com/britney-spears-tristar-entertainment/#:~:text=Search-,Britney%20Spears%20Father%20Jamie%20Spears%20Reportedly%20Tried%20Selling%20Daughter's,TriStar%20Entertainment%20for%20Undisclosed%20Amount&text=Britney%20Spears%20and%20her%20father,he%20bugged%20his%20daughter's%20bedroom.

https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2022/07/03/62c0d13b22601df23c8b45e3.html

https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/britney-spears-conservatorship-timeline-2-10139930/

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Is Unaffected With Husband Sam Asghari Filing for Divorce, Wants To Buy A Horse

A Peak Into Sam Asghari's Post-Divorce Future, What All Will He Get From Britney Spears