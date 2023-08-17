Beyoncé's Surprise Guest Who Made a Rare Public Appearance at Her ‘Renaissance Tour’ Show in Atlanta

Julez Smith, 18, made a rare public appearance on Friday night (August 11) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia for the first night of his famous aunt Beyoncé's three-day Renaissance Tour. According to Just Jared, rap artist Summer Walker was also present and shared numerous videos of herself dancing and singing along to the music on her Instagram Story.

Despite having a famous sister, Solange Knowles has gone on to establish a successful music career in her own right; in 2017, her song Cranes in the Sky won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance. Solange rose to prominence as a musician and as a single parent, effectively caring for and educating her son, Daniel Julez Smith Jr. (aka Julez).

On October 18, 2004, the Grammy-winning musician had her first and only child, a son named Julez. Solange was expecting her first child with her high school lover, Daniel Julez Smith when she was just 18 years old. According to Hollywood Life, Solange's parents were married when she was 17 but eventually split up.

Daniel Julez, Julez's father, was an NFL superstar with the Carolina Panthers. Since Jay-Z is Julez's uncle, he eventually became the rapper's talent manager, creating a warm and close family dynamic. After his separation from Solange, Daniel found another wife and started a new family.

Daniel always brags about his kid, Julez, posting cute pictures of the two of them together. On Julez's 14th birthday, his father shared a photo of the two of them holding hands with the remark, "Can’t believe u are 14 years old today SON, I remember when u was just a pup, now look at you growing into your own man!!!!!! So proud of who u are my lil g, lil smitty, my lil woodie, one third of my heart, the reason I know what TRUE LOVE looks like."

In April, speculations were rife that Daniel was going to become a dad when a lady who goes by the name Adore allegedly posted deleted messages between the couple on Instagram. According to BCK's interpretation of a claimed communication from Adore, " We both wanted it and he never told me to get a plan B, We planned what we were going to do. Nobody trapped nbdy. This was literally planned."

When Solange spoke up to Brooklyn Magazine about her life as a single working mother in 2013, she described it as a "balancing act." During Julez's school hours, she was in the studio working on a new album. The singer confessed, "I do the best I can, which involves a lot of saying no to things, actually, and a lot of really organized scheduling and a lot of help, to be honest." She also discussed the significance of being close to her family, particularly Beyonce and their mother Tina Knowles, saying, "It’s such a beautiful feeling, but also having that village is a necessary reality so that I’m able to pursue my passion both outside of motherhood and outside of my career."

