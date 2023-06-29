Kim Kardashian Talks About 'Mystery Man' Sparking Speculation About Romance: “Kinda Want It to Come True”

Haily Beiber's YouTube series Who's In My Bathroom witnessed many bombshells thrown by the Hulu star Kim Kardashian. The duo discussed several things and shared secrets, but one confession made by Kim grabbed eyeballs. The reality TV star revealed she has a new celebrity crush.

Hailey and Kim dished the dirt on Hailey's bathroom series, and Kim opened up on many intimate topics. She divulged the nitty-gritty of her life and [also] cleverly probed Hailey to dish some of her hush-hush moments in life. But no secret intrigued more to the audience more than knowing the new "mystery man" Kim's dreaming about.

The series first discussed one another's social media life. Kim got candid with her "good friend" Hailey. The host revealed that no one slides into her DMs, while Kim tells Hailey people almost always slide into her DMs, but their messages are usually inappropriate.

Kim didn't bare it all alone. She inspired Hailey to divulge her intimate topics and thoughts surrounding it. Kim also highlighted that she and Hailey know each other pretty well. She also said that "she literally saw Hailey growing up in front of her."

Then the host and the guest played the game of "Truth or Shot." The game's rules required each participant to either reveal the truth about themselves or take a shot of liquor. The first question Hailey asked the SKIMS founder was an s*x-related question.

The host asked if Kim preferred "angry s*x" or "makeup s*x." Kim instantly replied she'd prefer makeup s*x, and the reason she mentioned, "because it's like you missed each other and you are passionate, and you know you are making up."

The Kardashian star ensured she involved Hailey 50-50. Kim counter-questioned Mrs.Beiber and asked what turns Hailey on. She responded, "It's kissing." She then smiled and added it's "make out" that she enjoys the most. Kim echoed that a "proper make-out session is a good thing."

Hailey was in the mood by then. She also shared that she's a member of the "mile-high club," which means that she's had s*x in an airplane. Kim admitted to being a member and echoed, "Samezies." Hailey then quips that she didn't even need to ask this question to her guest, and Kim surprisingly asks Hailey, "Why?"

Hailey exclaimed, "You own a plane, so.." Then the bombshell question dropped by Hailey. She asked Kim whose her current celebrity crush was. The "bathroom" got spicier as a flustered, slightly blushing Kim opened up on her "latest crush."

She said, "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true." The mother of four revealed her crush is clueless about her feelings. Hailey pushed Kim not to wait and shoot her "shot" at him- but Kim declined.

The businesswoman drinks a shot and says, "I am into privacy these days." Hailey immediately quipped, "So she has a crush she just doesn't want to say. That's cute for you."

Kim indeed left her fans wondering who could the mystery man be.

