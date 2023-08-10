Gwen Stefani Says, Her and Blake Shelton’s Relationship “Just Works”

Gwen Stefani recently spoke out about the surprising bond she and her husband Blake Shelton have. According to WDTV, she posted a sweet TikTok video over the weekend detailing the couple's years of dating, from their first encounter to their most recent concert at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

Stefani added the captions, "When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County, but it just works." Stefani's new track, True Babe, is synced with the video, and in it, she admits openly that she and Shelton are an odd couple. She sings, "And we’re from two different worlds. But you still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl."

In contrast to the rural Oklahoma background of the Sangria vocalist, California is where Stefani grew up. In 2014, while serving as coaches on The Voice, the pop sensation and the country singer first connected. They got married on July 4, 2021, at the country singer's property in Tishomingo. Last month was their second wedding anniversary.

Last week, Stefani, 53, updated her Instagram followers on her life in Oklahoma with Shelton, 47, who has all the characteristics of the stereotypical country guy. Shelton can be seen strolling off into the distance in the new Instagram video while Stefani gushes over her husband. She says, "There he goes. The hardest-working guy I've ever met. Making me work too!" After declaring, "We did that!" with the addition of "God's help," she flashed the camera to reveal a massive field of sunflowers.

The couple's crop of fruits and veggies was shown in the video, along with a wide variety of flowers that Stefani looked to have cut herself; the only description was a string of emojis reading." She brought the newly cut stems back inside and arranged them in vases, naming each of the vibrant blooms as she did so. Stefani's Instagram admirers were thrilled to see the new post since they have been devouring her ranch life photos and videos.

Stefani also made a touching Fathers Day Day tribute to Shelton back in June. She compiled a slideshow of photographs and videos from their shared history on Instagram, including numerous clips from their wedding. She added a caption on the photo, "Happy Birthday and Father's Day, @blakeshelton. I love you more than anything."

When her husband was honored with an award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May, she used the opportunity to publicly gush over him, calling him her "dream come true." According to People, she confessed, "He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton. Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you've had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music. He's magnetic, the most generous person you'll ever know, and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes." After Stefani finished her statement, Shelton introduced her as his wife with a proud "That's my wife" before giving her a bear hug and a kiss on the cheek.

