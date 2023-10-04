Travis Barker Referred to Kim Kardashian as “F**King Hot” and Gushed About Their Encounters

In 2020, Travis Barker began dating Kourtney Kardashian, but she wasn't the first Kardashian family member he grew close to. Back in the years when he was seeing Paris Hilton over a decade ago, he became close with her assistant, Kim Kardashian. In his memoir titled Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, Barker recalled meeting Kim Kardashian during a lull in his relationship with Paris Hilton.

A new TikTok posted on the account @sipteawithmelissa included quotations from Travis's memoirs, in which he described his flirtations during that time. Travis recalled a day he spent with his late buddy Chris 'Lil Chris' Baker, his then-girlfriend Paris, and Paris's 'closet lady' at the time, Kim. In his memoir, Barker described how he and Kardashian explored Amsterdam with Hilton, Barker's late aide Chris "Lil Chris" Baker, and Baker's drum tech, Daniel. Barker wrote, "It was me, Little Chris, my drum tech Daniel, Paris and Kim. Everywhere we went, a pack of paparazzi were following us but we didn't care. I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, 'I don't care if she's the closet girl, she's fucking hot,'".

The artist revealed the fascination in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in 2015. He said at the time, "How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim." When they returned to Calabasas, California, they started to hang around, although in a platonic capacity. During one of their many meals together, Kardashian asked for his opinion on whether or not she should join the cast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It was clear that the energy between them had not died down despite their "just friends" attitude. He told the outlet, "I had a crush on her and we were flirtatious but nothing ever happened. She was so kind and polite, I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip."

Kim's connection with her older sister has been tense for a while now due to several different issues. Last year, though, Kourt accused her younger sister of ripping off her Dolce & Gabbana wedding theme and putting "dollar signs" above family, and the two haven't spoken since. It should be noted that the sisters seemed to have resolved their differences by the season finale, but it only took the first 10 minutes of Season 4's opener to show that the fight was far from over. During the heated phone chat, Kourtney accused Kim of not being pleased for her on the day of her wedding to Travis Barker, and Kim responded by rehashing the Dolce drama. Kim snapped back angrily, claiming that Kourtney had a "serious vendetta" against her and her family.

