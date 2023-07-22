Kanye West is "Jealous" Over Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian And Her "Close Friend" Tom Brady's Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are rumored to be dating and their alleged relationship has become a major source of discomfort to the Donda rapper - Kanye West. An insider has claimed that West "has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom," reports the US Sun. However, sources have also claimed that "there isn’t anything romantic going on between them, both of their priorities are their families."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Shows off Gymnastic Skills, Performs Cartwheel on a Beach in New Video

The former NFL star and the SKIMS founder were seen briefly talking with each other at Michael Rubin's annual white party earlier this month. The Fanatics CEO has himself cleared the air regarding their dating rumors saying "We all laugh about it" while speaking exclusively to ET's Rachel Smith at the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th anniversary gala in New York City, "Honestly, they're just friends. It's just the crazy rumors that get out there. Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much. So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, and Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Michael added. "We always want to laugh about it."

A source had revealed to ET shortly after the Rubin party, "Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin's white party and had a good time together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

An insider had shared back in May that the two famous single parents are "best of friends" and "keep in touch"- "Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home." The source added that the two are "just friends." Tom's reps had also denied any romance between them saying - "Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating."

Also Read: After Her Feud With Sister Kim, Kourtney Kardashian Wants a “More Meaningful Relationship”

Meanwhile, a close source of the beauty mogul had revealed that the billionaire businesswoman is not in a hurry to find a new partner - "Kim has been so laid-back about dating, and she is more and more comfortable being single. She is in no rush to meet someone and likes working, being with her kids, and doing her own thing. She is open to dating someone who isn’t famous but realizes it could be tough for a guy if he isn’t used to that," the source added. "Everyone wants to set her up, but she thinks it will happen organically."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: Furious 'American Horror Story' Fans Slam The Makers For Casting Kim Kardashian: "Definitely Not Watching"

The source continued - "Kim is definitely living her best life and she isn't taking herself too seriously. She has been laughing and making the most out of her experiences. She has amazing energy right now and everyone around her loves it." Meanwhile, the retired star quarterback is focusing on co-parenting his children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old John, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. A close source revealed - "Brady's main priority is spending time with his children. He's not going to rush back into work or dating." Kanye West has recently tied the knot with Bianca Censori and the couple are working on reviving his eccentric fashion brand - Yeezy.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8658447/kanye-west-jealous-kim-kardashian-dating-tom-brady/

https://www.etonline.com/michael-rubin-addresses-kim-kardashian-and-tom-brady-dating-rumor-after-his-white-party-exclusive

https://www.etonline.com/kim-kardashian-and-tom-brady-have-been-in-touch-but-are-just-friends-source-says-204620

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Throws Subtle Shade on Sister Kourtney With a Cryptic Message on Forgiveness

Kim Kardashian Regrets Her Hasty Romance with Pete Davidson Post Kanye West Divorce