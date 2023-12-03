6 Times When Donald Trump Was Humorously Portrayed in Hollywood

6 Times Donald Trump Was Parodied on Different Television Shows

Donald Trump has been a well-known personality for decades. Trump, along with Bill Clinton and Sarah Palin, is often parodied in the media for his recognizable argumentative style and fascinating life story. Trump was the wealthy bully of his day, and several films and TV programs used thinly veiled depictions of him to represent the avarice and cynicism of the 1980s business world. It's interesting to note that none of these works ever predicted that this guy would one day become president. Here's a rundown of a few film portrayals of Donald Trump.

1. Real estate magnate and rotund blowhard Fenton Q. Hackenbrush: Ninja Turtles

Fenton Q. Hackenbrush, who heads the not-so-subtly called Donald J. Lofty Enterprises, harasses the Turtles in the fourth season of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles program. The character Hackenbrush wants to remove the sewers totally and transform them into Donald J. Lofty luxury condominiums. As reported by Turtlepedia, in the 1987–1996 episode Slash: The Evil Turtle from Dimension X, Donald J. Lofty appears for the first time as a developer hired by the villainous organization. When Lofty learns of Hackenbrush's intentions, he immediately fires him. His name is a nod to real-life businessman Donald J. Trump. But in manner and look, he more closely resembles Donald's father, Fred, whereas Lofty's employee, Fenton Q. Hackenbrush, is more like the actual Donald in both regards.

2. Alexander Cullen a Trump-esque real estate mogul: The Devil's Advocate

Similarly to Donald Trump, Craig T. Nelson's character, Alexander Cullen is a real estate billionaire who finds himself in serious problems after he is suspected of killing his wife, stepson, and maid. Cullen is based on a real-life figure who boasted about being able to shoot someone in the middle of the street and get away with it. As reported by Uproxx, Tony Gilroy, the screenwriter, talked about choosing the Trump Tower for the film in a podcast, "We needed the ugliest, most garish, horrifying real-estate developer apartment we could possibly find, and Trump threw his apartment at us. We didn’t have to [do anything]. If you look at the movie, that’s his f**ing sh*t-bag apartment with all Versailles gilt and the high-rise windows. It’s just so perfect. He came by the set every day. Because he was living there. He’d come by the set and poke around … he was a clown."

3. The 100 Lives Of Black Jack Savage

Consistently greedy, nasty, sexist, and horrible, Donald Trump's character in The 100 Lives of Black Jack Savage never appears to develop any form of moral ethos, despite being pushed into undertaking deeds of virtue to redeem Jack's—and his own—soul. Barry Tarberry (who resembles Trump), a New York real estate billionaire with legal problems, buys a lavish Caribbean villa to hide out in, but the vengeful spirit of a criminal hung on the same island, Black Jack Savage, follows him there. In order to avoid hell, the two must now rescue the lives of one hundred individuals. Tarberry is a scheming shark who refuses to pay his contractors and who has a photograph of himself up in every room of the hotels he owns. He shows a lack of regard for women by calling any woman who disagrees with him "the poster girl for PMS."

4. Trump appeared in The Night Man

Night Man was a low-budget television series from the late '90s based on the Malibu Comics series about a saxophonist from San Francisco who has the ability to feel evil and wears a laser eye. In this particular episode, Night Man is on the trail of a criminal known as Face to Face who uses identity theft to take a significant sum of money from the bank. In one of the best transitions ever filmed, Face to Face gradually transforms into The Donald, stunning viewers with cutting-edge CGI from the mid-1990s. In a wonderfully green-screened bank, Donald Trump (the actual Donald Trump, portraying a guy who has shapeshifted into Donald Trump) steps in and sits down with the bank manager to steal $10,000. He portrayed himself as mild-mannered, respectful, and affable.

5. Daniel Clamp inspired by the 80s Trump: Gremlins 2

Perhaps more than any other character in Gremlins 2: The New Batch, John Glover's depiction as the eccentric business magnate Daniel Clamp captures the film's comic spirit. The movie's premise concentrates on Billy Peltzer and Kate Beringer working within Clamp's high-tech, fresh York City high-rise, which swiftly becomes invaded by a fresh group of Gremlins. Audiences may be astonished to hear that actor John Glover, who plays Clamp with obvious likeability and cluelessness, was clearly inspired by a now-iconic public figure: Donald Trump.

6. Trump was mercilessly targetted by 'Sesame Street'

Politics has never been a major focus of the classic kids' program. Over the last several decades, however, the show's creators have portrayed the developer as the villainous Ronald Grump, who is trying to con the locals out of their houses so he may construct the extravagant Grump Tower. In 1988, "Sesame Street" broadcast an episode starring Ronald Grump, a smarmy real estate tycoon obsessed with developing Grump Tower, an apartment complex constructed completely out of garbage cans, a clear jab at Trump.

