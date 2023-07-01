The View's Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kevin McCarthy to "Grow a Pair of Cajones" After His Trump Statement

Whoopi Goldberg has expressed her frustration with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's shifting stance on Donald Trump's potential in the 2024 election. During Wednesday's episode of The View, Goldberg straightforwardly suggested that McCarthy should grow "a pair of cajones” and quit flip-flopping, as per Radar Online. McCarthy had reportedly retracted his remarks on Trump that he gave during a CNBC interview. In the interview, McCarthy had expressed uncertainty, stating "I don't know" when asked about Trump's strength as a candidate in the general election against President Joe Biden.

Goldberg criticized McCarthy, labeling him as a timid leader and highlighting his statements from the recent CNBC interview as evidence to support her argument. McCarthy's interview did not successfully convey to viewers that he possessed unwavering confidence in Trump's capacity to govern.

Image Source: ABC | The View

Goldberg said, “It’s fear of losing their jobs and fear of being seen with no cojones like Kevin McCarthy yesterday. He was asked if it would be good for Republicans if you know who is the nominee. Then McCarthy later told Breitbart that you know who is Biden’s strongest opponent. What is happening here? I just want him to grow a pair of cojones that will give him some way to actually not waffle."

To this Goldberg's co-host, Sunny Hostin replied, “He can’t because of the deal he made to become speaker. He gave away his cojones and kicked them under the table. He doesn’t have them anymore. … The cojones are under the table.” Haines said, “That was a non-answer, Him saying 'I don’t know,' that answer was enough for them to come for him. Extreme candidates remain because they primary them.”

LIZ CHENEY SAYS AMERICA IS 'ELECTING IDIOTS’: After the former Wyoming congresswoman spoke out on the state of politics in America today, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/kQdldaZaSt — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2023

As per The Hill, after enduring 15 rounds of voting earlier this year, McCarthy eventually assumed the position of Speaker of the House. Notably, he secured the top House seat by making several concessions to his opponents. During the CNBC interview, McCarthy expressed his belief in Trump's ability to defeat Biden. However, he also made an additional remark and asked, “The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

During a subsequent interview with Breitbart on the same day, McCarthy asserted that his earlier statement was not intended as a criticism or negative assessment of Trump. “As usual, the media is attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans as our committees are holding Biden’s DOJ accountable for their two-tiered levels of justice. The only reason Biden is using his weaponized federal government to go after President Trump is that he is Biden’s strongest political opponent, as polling continues to show," said McCarthy.

