Here Is How the Sister Wives' Patriarch Kody Brown Could Rekindle His Marriages With His Wives

The latest season of Sister Wives has come to a close. Kody Brown is now left with only one of his four marriages still intact. Fans of the show speculate whether Kody will try to repair the relationships he has strained in the past. He has struggled with balancing his time between Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown and has shown favoritism to some over the years. However, if Kody were to approach things with a fresh start, he may experience a change in his fortunes.

On September 26, 2010, the Brown family made their debut to the world through the premiere of their show Sister Wives on TLC. The show revolved around Kody Brown, his three wives, and their 12 children (with one more on the way). During an early episode, Kody said that he had embraced the same beliefs as his father and joined a faction of the Mormon church that practiced polygamy. This form of marriage permits either spouse to have more than one partner at a time. In the Apostolic United Brethren sect of the Brown family, men are called to marry multiple wives.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Celebrates 4th of July With a Family Reunion

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Ethan Miller

Kody legally wed his first wife Meri Brown on April 21, 1990. This was followed by his "spiritual" marriage with Janelle Brown in January 1993. Subsequently, he entered into another "spiritual" marriage with Christine Brown on March 25, 1994. In a season one episode of Sister Wives, Kody tied the knot with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in a spiritual ceremony in May 2010. Robyn already had three children from a previous relationship and later had two biological children with Kody. Although Kody had hoped to showcase a healthy polygamous family on the show, the cameras inadvertently captured the problems that would eventually cause the family's downfall.

Insiders familiar with the family told The U.S. Sun earlier this year that Kody, who has 18 children, has the potential to regain the affections of two of his ex-wives. This is provided he demonstrates one crucial aspect: a genuine transformation. "Kody could very simply have at least half of his family back. Meri and Janelle would take him back if he was a changed man. It would take a lot of work to fix their problems, rebuild the family and move on peacefully, but he is optimistic," the source said.

Image Source: TLC

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Reveals She Wants to 'Trust' Herself More Post Split With Kody Brown: "Be True"

On Father's Day this year, Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown, two of Kody's daughters from Christine, captured a heartwarming moment with Kody. They shared a photo of them all laughing together. Their message conveyed a positive sentiment, expressing unwavering love for their father. This gesture might be a hint at Kody prioritizing his relationship with his children before addressing any issues with their mothers, suggests Screenrant.

Image Source: TLC

Also Read: Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter, Gwendlyn, Exposes Kody Brown's Gender Bias Towards Sons

The presence of all four wives in the upcoming season is an additional hint at the potential rekindling of Kody's former marriages. In a surprising turn of events, all four wives, including Christine, have made the decision to participate in the upcoming season of Sister Wives. Despite the ongoing turmoil within the family, each of Kody's spouses recognized the importance of honoring the commitment they made back in 2010.

Christine revealed that she would be filmed at her home in Utah, with her fiancé David Woolley also joining the cast. Meri, who now resides in her B&B Lizzie's Heritage Inn, has also agreed to have her lifestyle documented. While initial episodes may be marked by anger and resentment, Kody will have an opportunity to apologize and potentially transform the dynamics within the family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Kody's determination to hold onto Christine, Janelle and Meri is a significant factor in the potential reconciliation. In the latest season of Sister Wives, he openly expressed his reluctance to let them go. He exhibited numerous emotional breakdowns and outbursts fueled by feeling abandoned and blindsided. This intense reaction is evidence of his enduring feelings for his former wives.

Moreover, Kody's belief in his authority over his former wives remains strong. He reportedly continues to insert himself into their lives, particularly Christine's new journey. Despite facing resistance, he tries to influence her parenting decisions, hoping to initiate a dialogue. Although it may seem unlikely, Kody's efforts could potentially yield positive results if he commits to putting in the necessary work.

More from Inquisitr

Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Flaunts Slim Figure On A Boating Trip After Her Split From Kody Brown

Christine Brown Shares Heartwarming Message From Flight Attendant Following Kody Brown Breakup