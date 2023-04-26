'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Lists $1M Arizona Home for Rent, Moves to Utah Bed and Breakfast

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has made a major move following her split from Kody Brown, and fans can't stop talking about it. The reality star has listed her $1 million Arizona home for rent and has officially moved into her bed and breakfast in Utah. This move comes after fans' recent concern over Meri continuing to live in Flagstaff despite the split from her husband.

According to The U.S. Sun, Meri has permanently settled into her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, after spending a lot of time there in recent months. She made the move with the help of her ex-husband, Kody, who was seen over the weekend driving a large moving truck. The former couple was also spotted moving furniture and a piano into the bed and breakfast.

Fans of the show may recall Meri's association with Lizzie's Heritage Inn, which is located in Parowan, Utah, close to Zion National Park and Dixie National Forest. The bed and breakfast, first built in 1851, was passed down from generation to generation. According to the news outlet, it boasts a "wraparound porch, a terrace with a gazebo, and a frilly lounge that has a fireplace and a piano." There's four specially decorated rooms that range in prices from $250 to $300 per night and include complimentary wireless internet, a daily breakfast and parking facilities. The property also has access to a meeting room, a fitness room, a garden and a picnic area.

Meri's permanent decision to move into the bed and breakfast comes after she and Kody split earlier this year. The reality star put out a statement on social media about making "the decision to permanently terminate" their "spiritual" marriage, but the two are now reportedly working on repairing their relationship. "They are working on their friendship," a source shared with The U.S. Sun. "They're taking baby steps for now. Building their friendship is a step in a positive direction."

The move to Utah also marks a significant change for Meri, who has been renting her Arizona home for the past four years. The four-bedroom, four-bath home is estimated to cost over $1 million and is located close to the downtown area. Meri began renting the property for $4,500 per month, but it is now available for rent at $5,800 per month. The property comes unfurnished but includes a family living area and an outdoor backyard entertainment and cooking area. The property also sits on four beautiful acres of old-grown ponderosa and is in a peaceful natural forest setting with easy access to trails and nature walks.

Fans may be disappointed to learn that she will "hardly make any appearances" on the next season of the show. Previous reports suggest that she will only "be featured a little bit," despite being one of the original stars of the series.