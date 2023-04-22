"Sister Wives" Fans Express Concern Over Meri Brown's Location in New Video, After Split From Kody

Sister Wives star, Meri Brown has been in the headlines recently after sparking concerns among fans about her location in a new video. The 52-year-old split from her polygamist husband Kody Brown in December 2022 after 32 years of marriage, and fans are questioning why she is still living in Flagstaff, Arizona, where Kody and his wife Robyn Brown reside.

In the video, Meri is seen at her Flagstaff rental, filming a TikTok about turning "pain" into "purpose." Fans were quick to remark on Meri's living situation in the comments section, with many urging her to "move on" and "leave the dead weight behind." One fan wrote: "Just curious why she is still in Flagstaff!!! Didn’t she leave the dead weight behind?"

It's no secret that Meri has been going through a tough time since her split from Kody. She has spent little time at home and has been traveling extensively since announcing the separation. In January, Meri spent 13 days on the road, including a couple of days in Utah and South Carolina, before briefly returning home, as per The Sun. She then enjoyed a wild trip to Las Vegas.

If Meri were to move, she would likely head back to Vegas or move to Parowan, Utah, to manage her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. As one fan pointed out, this was what was most likely to happen, "maybe because that is where her home is. I mean it's just a thought."

Meri became Kody's first wife when they got married in 1990. Together, they have a 27-year-old child named Leon Brown, who came out as trans over the summer. Following Meri's marriage to Kody, he went on to marry Christine and Janelle, making them his second and third wives, respectively. Robyn entered the family as the fourth wife in 2010 and is the only wife to whom Kody is legally married.

In November 2021, Christine and Kody announced their split after being married for over 25 years. Christine explained, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave." Kody shared his own statement, expressing sadness at Christine's decision to leave: "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her."

Janelle was the next wife to leave the family. A source claimed, "She's no longer claiming to be his wife. She does not believe she's part of the equation of marriage with Kody anymore."

Meri is the third wife now to confirm her split from Kody, which she did in January with a statement on Instagram. She wrote: "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."

In the end, it's up to Meri to decide what's best for her. She knows her own heart and mind better than anyone else, and she is the only one who can make the right choices for herself. Fans can offer their love and support, and can hope that she finds peace and happiness in whatever comes next.