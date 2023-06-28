Kody Brown's Daughters Ysabel and Gwendlyn Wish Him on Father's Day While his Ex-Wife Christine Doesn't

Kody Brown, star of TLC's Sister Wives, received mixed reactions from members of his family on Father's Day. While his daughters, Ysabel Paige Brown and Gwendlyn Brown celebrated him with heartfelt posts on social media, his ex-wife Christine Brown completely snubbed Kody in her Father's Day tribute. Ysabel, 20, shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story featuring herself and one of her siblings sitting on Kody's shoulders when they were kids. The photo captured their happy smiles, and Ysabel captioned it simply with "Father's Day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sister Wives :The Unraveling (@sisterwivestheunraveling)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Wants to "Date" Again, Post Her Split From Kody Brown

Gwendlyn, also honored her father with a throwback photo per The U.S. Sun. The picture showed Gwendlyn and one of her siblings standing with Kody between them. The photo depicted a younger version of Kody, with short hair, no facial hair, and small-rimmed glasses. Gwendlyn captioned the post, "Happy Father's Day. I love you always."

However, Kody's ex-wife Christine did not extend any word to him on Father's Day. Instead, the reality star went on to post a carousel of pictures featuring herself, her fiancé David Woolley, and her children. Christine expressed her admiration for David and his loving and compassionate nature towards his own children as well as hers. She thanked David for showing up and being present, emphasizing that it was the most important thing. Fans interpreted this as a direct dig at Kody for not being there when the family needed him the most. Christine is not the only sister-wife that snubbed Kody this year on Father's Day. Ex-wife Meri Brown also reportedly threw some shade at him online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gweny b (@gwendlynbrown)

She shared a heartwarming Father's Day post that made no mention of Kody. Instead, Meri paid tribute to her late father, Bill Barber. She posted a sweet snapshot of herself from her childhood, showing her father looking dapper in a grayish suit while placing his hands on her shoulders. Meri simply wrote, "Happy Father's Day." The TLC star has, in previous years too, failed to mention her former partner in her Father's Day posts, creating much speculation among fans.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Diet Secret After Losing Almost 100 Pounds

Kody and Christine share six children together, named, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, and Truely Brown. Meri shares son Leon Brown with her ex-husband. However, both Christine and Meri chose not to acknowledge Kody on Father's Day, hinting at potentially strained relationships with him. The mixed reactions from Kody's daughters and his ex-wives on Father's Day put the strained relationship of Kody with his children and former partners in view for fans of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ysabel Brown (@ysabelpaigebrown)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Takes Jibe at Ex Kody, Praises New Fiance for 'Showing Up' for Kids

Fans and viewers are speculating multiple things as it remains to be seen how the parents manage their relationship for better co-parenting. Several doubts about whether Kody will mend his connections with his children are to be answered in the future seasons of Sister Wives.

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Plans to 'Xeriscape' Her $770,000 Lehi, Utah Home Frontyard

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Acted as Her 'Bodyguard' on Nashville Trip