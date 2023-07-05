Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter, Gwendlyn, Exposes Kody Brown's Gender Bias Towards Sons

Sister Wives star Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn has been reviewing the episodes of the hit reality show on YouTube along with sharing secrets and revealing intimate insights into the Brown family dynamics. In a recent YouTube video, the 21-year-old heavily criticized the patriarch and her estranged father - Kody Brown for showcasing "double standards". She gave an unfiltered glimpse about the gender disparity prevalent in her family, "I keep seeing my brothers being like, 'Our dad's not this great person and we have this terrible relationship with him,'" she said on her YouTube channel. "It's really weird to see because, growing up, I think that the women genuinely did not have it as good as the boys had it, and now the boys are suddenly being treated like the women have been treated," Gwen alleged saying her father treated the sons in the family better over the daughters, per The List.

While reviewing Sister Wives Season 17, Episode 14, Gwendlyn noted that how her brothers cribbed while receiving "poor treatment from her father". The reality star continued to give an example wherein she shared that her half-brother Gabriel, who once shared a healthy equation with Kody is now struggling to maintain a conversational relationship with the patriarch over mistreatment. "And now Gabe and the other boys are seeing what it's like to not be preferred by your father," she continued. "And it feels like they're just catching up so quickly, and that's why they're completely separated. It's weird to me because I'm used to this and this is new for them. So that's very exciting, in a bad way."

Gwendlyn further said that she now shares a strained relationship with her father, the YouTuber also revealed that she is talking terms with her father, although at the same time, she said that he might reach out if he does - "I think that he is getting better, and with time, he will get better," she added while discussing the situation on YouTube.

According to The List, Paedon Brown, Gwendlyn's brother also accused his father Kody of spending less time with his children. While appearing on the podcast show - Reality Life with Kate Casey, he said his father mismanaged when it came to splitting time with his children - "He mainly tried to focus on the younger kids. When there's another one born. I don't want to say, a favorite is the wrong word, but favorite is the best example I can give." Gwendlyn had however invited Kody and his current wife Robyn for her engagement to Beatriz Queiroz in November 2022. But Kody and his wife Robyn gave the event a miss. Gwendlyn had mentioned to ETOnline that she "felt hurt".

"I invited them to my engagement party, but I don't know if she felt it wouldn't be a safe space for them or they just decided they didn't want to go," she said of her dad's only legal wife. "It seems they decided they don't want to see me. It hurts my feelings obviously, but if I'm not a safe person for them, then I'm not a safe person for them. I do miss them completely, so much."

