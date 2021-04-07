Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is the focus of legal and ethical investigations over his use of campaign funds to help promote his new book, One Vote Away: How A Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History.

As reported by Raw Story, the Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed two complaints against Cruz on Tuesday — one with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and the other with the Senate Ethics Committee — for profiting off of the purported scheme.

"Cruz receives royalties on book sales, so using campaign funds to promote the book violates the ban on using campaign money for personal gain," the group claimed.

In particular, Cruz's campaign spent $18,000 on Facebook ads for the book, from which he receives 15 percent royalties on all hardcover sales.