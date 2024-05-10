Here's What Travis Kelce Said About 'One Tree Hill' Star Jana Kramer, Who Claimed He Was 'Always Drunk'

One Tree Hill star, Jana Kramer, landed in a controversy with the NFL star Travis Kelce. Kramer's recent comments on her podcast about Kelce have raised eyebrows as she accused him of being 'always drunk'.

She further suggested that Kelce has a detrimental influence on his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Sources close to Kelce revealed his surprise and disappointment at her remarks, finding them both provocative and factually incorrect.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

"To me, he's always drunk. Every time I've ever seen a video, he's just always drunk," she said on the May 5 episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer. "I see her drinking more now because of the company she keeps," Kramer added, expressing concerns for the Grammy-winning singer. Kelce on the other hand extended an apology as he claimed that he hadn't ever heard of the actor.

According to TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end remains unfazed by the accusations and instead believes that Kramer is seeking clout for her podcast and hence named the couple to get a scoop of attention.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Additionally, Kramer opined that she found Kelce's aggression on the field, alarming. These remarks, many suggest, reflect a possible bias, as Kramer was formerly married to NFL player Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. The 40-year-old actor stated, "It's just something about him that reminds me of my ex," explaining why Kelce and Swift's dynamics don't sit well with her.

How Travis Kelce Really Feels About Jana Kramer's Critical Comments pic.twitter.com/AOa1G9OuSM — Random Videos (@randvideos) May 9, 2024

As reported by TMZ, the Anti-Hero hitmaker's alcohol consumption may have increased following her relationship with Kelce. However, this remains their personal choice. Ever since they publicly announced their relationship in September, the couple reportedly has been happier than they were ever before. Swift referenced their relationship in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, through songs such as The Alchemy and So High School.

The Lavender Haze songstress also spent time with his brother Jason and sister-in-law, Kylie, at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills, according to E Online. Additionally, Swift shared footage of Kelce on social media on February 12, humorously recounting how she took her parents clubbing with the athlete after the Super Bowl.

Yeah, both brothers are clearly alcoholics — Justin (@KramericaIntern) May 8, 2024

Previously, Bethenny Frankel, the former reality TV star, also made comments about Kelce's relationship with Swift. During an Instagram video, the 53-year-old discussed the topic while applying makeup. The ex-Bravo star, according to People magazine, said, "When you get into real life, and you get into kids and marriage and things like that…It’s not easy. Relationships take work."

Frankel added, "And it’s hard because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So, there usually can only be one peacock in a relationship." The statement caused a furor and invited a strong reaction from Kelce's father, Ed.