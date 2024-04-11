When Jason Kelce Said Travis Kelce Would ‘Kill Him’ if He Admitted He Wants Taylor Swift On His Podcast

Throwback to when there were romance rumors between Reputation singer Taylor Swift and NFL player for The Kansas City Chiefs - Travis Kelce cannot possibly get any cuter! Although dating rumors between them remained unconfirmed by both parties, they had been spotted sharing some PDA, as per Hello! Magazine. The rumored couple had been spending much time with each other since Kelce’s brave move of asking her out. Travis and Swift are being mum on the matter and keeping things as private as possible.

Swift's fans - better known as ‘Swifties’ couldn’t be more ecstatic about this exciting chapter of her life. Like so, even Travis’s fans are equally thrilled about how happy they both appear to be. But there’s one more person who has been rooting for them since day one and that’s none other than his brother, Jason Kelce.

Like his younger brother, Jason is an NFL player for The Philadelphia Eagles and often goes head-to-head against his brother during matches. Regardless of the rivalry and competition on the field, they're just like two peas in a pod. Their brotherly love is often flaunted on their podcast: New Heights where the two discuss current affairs in the sports world and sometimes their personal lives. Since being entangled with the You Are In Love singer, Jason’s little brother has been in the limelight a lot.

Whenever he’s presented with a question concerning Swift, Travis has been observed to subtly change the subject, present a vague answer, or even provide fewer details. Instead of this, Travis himself claimed that amid all of this, he genuinely intends to respect Swift’s privacy as much as possible. Hence, even though Swift has been mentioned in the podcast, Travis has urged his brother to avoid talking about the Grammy-winning singer.

In an interview with NBC, Jason was featured in a lively and hearty conversation with retired NFL player - Devin McCourty. Just as they were talking, McCourty proceeded to ask Jason about the ultimate dream guest he’d like to host on his podcast. According to People, the Eagles’ player couldn’t help but take Swift’s name. He said in good humor, “I can’t say Taylor Swift. Come on it’s too obvious.” He jokingly added, “Travis would kill me.”

After a chuckle and a brief pause, Jason continued to name other accomplished athletes in the field who he’d love to have on the show. Ultimately, he took the name of his alleged favorite auntie. “We gotta get my Aunt Judy on the podcast,” said Jason affectionately as he remembered his beloved family member. The two continued their conversation about other affairs and ended on yet another strong successful note. While rumors between Swift and Travis are heating up more and more by the day, as mentioned earlier, they’re keeping things on the down low.

