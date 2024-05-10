Donald Trump Verbally Attacks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In a Fiery Video Rant: ‘A Democrat Plant’

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate, in response to Kennedy’s challenge for a public debate. Trump’s video rant posted on his alternative online platform Truth Social, aimed at Kennedy’s political stance, labeling him as a Democratic plant and criticizing his views on several issues.

Kennedy exclaimed, "It’s perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your wavering supporters. You yourself have said you’re not afraid to debate me as long as my poll numbers are decent. Well, they are. So let’s meet at the Libertarian convention and show the American public that at least two of the major candidates aren’t afraid to debate each other…asked the convention organizers and they are game for us to use our time there to bring the American people the debate they deserve!"

RFK Jr. said Trump was interested in a vaccine safety commission to look into vaccine injuries… until he took a million dollar donation from Pfizer.



Then Trump hired the Pharma swamp.



pic.twitter.com/KmBVTx1R5K — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) May 10, 2024

Trump’s response was swift and harsh. He dismissed Kennedy as "more liberal than anyone running on the Democratic side" and accused him of being a tool to aid Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

He said, "RFK Jr. is a Democrat plant, a radical left liberal who's been put in place in order to help crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, get reelected. A vote for Junior would essentially be a wasted protest vote that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if the Republicans knew the true story about him."

NEW – Trump Doubles Down on His Criticism of RFK Jr's Vaccine Views: 'I'd Even Take Biden Over Junior'



"For those of you that want to vote because you think he's an anti-vaxxer, he's not really an anti-vaxxer. That's only his political moment...Their energy costs are the highest… pic.twitter.com/HQ5ooY0BuG — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 9, 2024

As per HuffPost, he further continued, "Junior is totally anti-gun, an extreme environmentalist who makes the green new 'scammers' look very Conservative by comparison…I think Americans deserve a President who will never close our businesses or our churches or suspend our Constitution. Obviously, you disagree. Let’s hash it out in a civil debate!"

One of Trump’s primary criticisms was aimed at Kennedy’s vaccine stance. He exclaimed, “Republicans, get it out of your mind that you’re going to vote for this guy because he’s conservative. He’s not. For those of you that want to vote, because you think he’s an anti-vaxxer, he’s not really an anti-vaxxer. That’s only his political moment. So, RFK, his views on vaccines are fake, as is everything else about his candidacy,” as reported by Radar.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Trump’s feisty rant also targeted Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, whom he described as more liberal than Kennedy himself. He insinuated that Shanahan's presence on the ticket was primarily for financial support rather than ideological alignment.

The video rant reflects Trump's concern that Kennedy could attract segments of his base, particularly anti-vaxxers, who may view Kennedy as a conservative alternative. Kennedy's campaign did not immediately respond to Trump's remarks, but the exchange underscores the intensity and scrutiny of the presidential race.