Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Have A 'New Inauguration'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell believes that former President Donald Trump will soon begin a second term in the White House, Raw Story reported.

"Once we have the symposium, Donald Trump will be back in, we'll have to have a new inauguration. It's going to be beautiful."

Lindell made the comments on Steve Bannon's Real America's Voice and was responding to a purported Washington Post article he believes will soon be released to disprove his claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Lindell claims that the "hit piece" will be a reaction to his cyber symposium that will allegedly reveal evidence that the election was rigged.