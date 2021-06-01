Almost Half Of Americans Believe Coronavirus Is Manmade, Report Says

A new survey from TIPP Insights found that almost half of Americans believe that coronavirus is manmade.

According to the pollster, which surveyed 1,305 adults online from May 26 to May 28, 44 percent of respondents believe the virus was created in a laboratory.

Elsewhere, 22 percent of respondents said the virus came from animals, 11 percent said it's a naturally occurring virus, 8 percent said it came from modern human living habits, and 16 percent were unsure.

Thus far, both the lab-leak and natural evolution theories are only supported by circumstantial evidence.