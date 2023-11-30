Britney Spears Starts the Day With a Quirky Twist, Goes Nude For a 'Good Morning' Video

Britney Spears, the pop icon who is lately known for her eccentric social media posts, shared another eyebrow-raising video on Instagram Tuesday night. In the short clip, the Toxic songstress filmed herself lying in bed, wearing nothing but a black choker necklace. The video begins with Spears flashing her cleavage while donning a cheeky smile. In a playful voice, she utters a quirky, "Good morning," repeating the phrase with widened eyes and exposed teeth as she brings the camera closer to her face. The 41-year-old singer then proceeds to make a series of funny faces, offering viewers an additional glimpse at her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

This peculiar Instagram behavior is not new for Spears, who has a history of posting risqué content, whether it's riding horseback topless or posing nude on the beach. Addressing the criticism and curiosity surrounding her unconventional posts, Britney explained in her memoir, The Woman in Me, that capturing these moments brings her joy. “I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she wrote. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture, doing whatever I want with it,” reported Page Six.

However, this self-expression seems to have consequences for Spears' relationship with her sons, Preston and Jayden, aged 18 and 17, respectively. The teenagers shared with her ex-husband Kevin Federline that they have publicly voiced their discomfort with their mother's provocative posts, claiming it has contributed to tensions and kept them away from her for two years. “It’s almost as if she has to post something on Instagram to get attention,” Jayden stated in a September 2022 interview. Federline added his perspective, noting the challenges his sons face in high school due to people's constant inquiries about Spears' nude content.

Preston never said anything about his mom. He didn’t participate in that weird interview with Daphne. Jayden’s younger and clearly more close to Kevin, so whatever his reason for being part of that interview, hope he resolves with Britney — Cherry (@2n1bcdm) November 23, 2023

Britney, however, remains undeterred by the criticism and family concerns. In October 2022, she defiantly posted a nude photo on Twitter, accompanied by a tweet about her movie premiere, “THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P—Y.” This recent video follows Spears' trend of unusual Instagram content, including a previous video where she danced with knives, prompting a welfare check at her Los Angeles home in September. After reassurances from her security guard, she addressed concerned fans, emphasizing that the knives were fake and rented from a prop store.

‘The Legislative Act of My P***y‘: Britney Spears Posts Bizarre Nude Again https://t.co/vZQY2q6FQW via @BreitbartNews — James Cooper (@stratosphere53) October 19, 2022

Despite the controversies surrounding her social media presence, Britney Spears continues to captivate the public's attention. Whether it's her provocative posts or revelations in her controversial memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop star remains a polarizing figure in the entertainment landscape. As she looks forward to 2024, fans can only anticipate more unexpected content from the pop sensation.

