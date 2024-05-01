Britney Spears Speaks Out About 'No Justice' After Conservatorship Settlement: ‘My Family Hurt Me'

Post her legal battle, Britney Spears recently ranted about the pain her family brought upon her and their subsequent refusal to be held accountable. The iconic singer shared, in a now-deleted Instagram post, her ongoing struggles, which shed light on the deep wounds she still carries. In her moving post, Spears, 42, laid bare not just her emotional state of mind but also her physical pain. With courage, she revealed the daily acupuncture sessions that she undergoes to manage the nerve damage in her spine, which is a clear indication of the long-term impact of her ordeal.

Britney Spears issued a statement on Instagram following the ending of her legal battle over her conservatorship.



"I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get accupuncture every day of my life now !!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse !!! If… pic.twitter.com/UlZKypykfe — #MindYourBusiness 🐶 (@britneyxytube) April 28, 2024

“If people only knew how I've had to crawl to my door one time !!!” the pop icon asserted. “My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!” She added, “The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!” According to Page Six, she admitted to often feeling betrayed and lonely and resenting her family for the harm they inflicted on her. Citing a spine-chilling example of the loneliness she experienced at her deepest lows, Spears alleged that a circle of witnesses closed their eyes to her pain.

BREAKING: Britney Spears has suddenly deleted her Instagram account hours after posting an emotional rant about being “hurt” by her family.



The 42-year-old took to social media to settle her legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over the possible mishandling of her… pic.twitter.com/luEUgcCVuP — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) April 29, 2024

According to The U.S. Mirror, Spears' troubles were aggravated by the fact that the only place she longed for was her childhood home in Louisiana, a place that was taken from her when her conservatorship began. The loss of her roots is a heartbreaking reminder of how much her independence and self-identity were suppressed. She ended her post by saying, "I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!"

Spears' emotional revelation comes in the light of a significant legal milestone— the closing of her conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. With the legal battle behind her, Briteny has a chance at leading a free and normal life, moving on from the courtroom drama that engulfed her for many years. In her raw memoir The Women In Me, she once gave the public a deeper understanding of the allegedly abusive dynamics of her relationship with her father, who was often driven by greed.

Image Source: Getty Images

The huge amount he allegedly paid himself paints a vivid picture of his avarice and harrowing manipulation over the years. In the memoir, Britney also claimed that her mother, Lynn, threw out her childhood toys in 2019 and never intervened to help her during the conservatorship, though her mother denied it. Britney, who remains estranged from her father, did begin a gradual reconciliation with her mother and sister, Jamie Spears. The newfound closeness could bring a glint of hope and the possibility of healing after years of chaos.