Friends of Britney Spears ‘Don’t Like Ex Paul Soliz’ and Dread 'Weirdos From Her Past’ May Be Back

Friends of Britney Spears have expressed alarm about her relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz. According to The Daily Mail, Spears walked out of the hotel with Soliz, with her security guard trailing closely behind. The popstar was observed with bruises on her knees and a lady who fit her description was allegedly weeping and yelling in the hotel hallway, according to those who briefed the authorities.

After the incident, a source revealed to The Sun that her friends are not thrilled that she is back with Soliz and are afraid that malicious people from her past are trying to manipulate her. The insider spilled, "We know that a few weirdos from her past have been trying to get back into her life. But all we can do as her friends is give her legal reps the heads up if we think any of them could cause problems for her." Spears was seen with Soliz at the Chateau Marmont in LA on Thursday, May 2, a day after her divorce from Sam Asghari was finalized. Following the event, Spears clarified on Instagram that the claims were 'false' and that she intended to relocate to Boston.

Commenting on the same, the insider shared that none of them (Spears' friends) wanted her to go to Boston. He explained, "...This is the first time we'd heard of it, but she doesn’t feel safe in LA. Do any of us trust this Paul guy? No. But she knows she can't trust her parents either. It's easy for predators to target her because they know she doesn’t have the protection of her family. But yes, none of us like Paul. We are concerned about her. She needs support and someone who has their eye on her heart and not her hard-earned cash. To some of us, it feels like he came out of nowhere and we don’t trust that he isn't just a grifter. Once again, if her parents were stand-up people she could turn to them for guidance but she knows they aren't so she can't."

As reported by Page Six, Soliz faced charges ranging from misdemeanors to a felony. He was found guilty of a dismissed child endangerment charge in 2014, followed by a conviction of driving without a license in 2016. Subsequently, in 2022, he was found liable for felony weapon possession. In September of last year, Soliz insisted in an interview with Backgrid that he was not a horrible man despite the bad press he had received.

He stated, "I have custody of my children, I'm not a bad dude..." Soliz acknowledged being romantically involved with Spears during the interview, but he did not say if their relationship was formal or not. He did, however, characterize Spears as a 'very positive person' who had been a huge source of support for him throughout his legal troubles.