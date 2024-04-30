Britney Spears Deletes — Then Restores — Instagram After Sad Post About How Family 'Hurt Her'

Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, have settled their legal battle over the potential mismanagement of her contentious conservatorship; Britney seemed to have an emotional breakdown. According to the settlement, Britney will have to pay the entirety of her father's legal fees, estimated at $2 million (approximately £1.5 million). Britney, in an Instagram post, vented about the pain she endured over the years. She wrote, "My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing.” Shortly afterward, the Circus songstress deleted her Instagram account.

As per U.K. Mirror magazine, Britney added, "The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!" The pop artist remarked, "It's funny 'cus till this very day I haven't told them face to face !!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it would not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so !!! The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that's basically it!!!" She concluded her post by asserting that she missed her home in Louisiana. "I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!"

As per The New Yorker, Britney, in her memoir The Woman in Me, also shared, “Whether it was strangers in the media or within my own family, people seemed to experience my body as public property.” Describing her pain, she added, “My voice. It was everywhere, all over the world—on the radio, on television, on the internet— but there are so many parts of me that has been suppressed.”

But Britney restored her Instagram account after 24 hours. She posted an adorable reel of her dogs and captioned it, "A wonderful dump of photos and videos as Sara my dog shits on us all !!! Have a nice day folks." Additionally, she posted a random video of herself in a yellow summer off-shoulder dress and wrote, "Me this morning before riding!!! Psss are we still playing chess???" The clip showcased her hugging a white horse. Britney also changed her profile name from "Maria River Red" to "Xila Maria River Red."

As per The NY Times, Briteny’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, made a statement after the end of the legal battle with Jamie. He stated that it had been an honor to represent Britney and called her a “brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion.” He added that with the court verdict, 'her wish for freedom is now truly complete.' “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with a court in this matter,” he concluded.