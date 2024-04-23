Britney Spears’ Actual Stomach is on Display as She Goes Makeup-Free in a Recent Video

In a new video, Britney Spears requested her fans and followers to put their criticism to rest as she danced energetically. Spears confidently showcased her natural stomach and opted for a makeup-free look, donning tiny shorts and a crop top. The 42-year-old pop star shared revealing clips on her Instagram, following her recent headline-making nude beach photoshoot.

In her initial post, she showcased her choreography skills in sleek black short shorts paired with a fiery red crop top, accentuated by a pair of stiletto boots for added flair. "I put makeup on for the red top song !!! I have no makeup on here so don’t judge me," Spears captioned her Instagram post. A lively song played in the background as Spears demonstrated her dance moves.

Spears wore a white, long-sleeve crop top that highlighted her cleavage. She paired this with tiny black shorts, accentuating her tattoos as reported by The U.S. Sun. As she danced, her slim stomach peeked out slightly over her shorts, which she pulled down around her hips. This isn't the first instance of the Princess of Pop proudly displaying her natural stomach. Just last month, the performer went a step further. The recent social media shares follow the Toxic hitmaker turning up the heat on her tropical getaway by posing fully nude.

She shared a series of photos, with two revealing the pop star in a fully nude pose, delicately concealed by strategically placed flower emojis over her intimate areas. "What a beautiful treat to myself!!! I believe in God again every time I go to this destination and there probably isn't another person that feels as blessed as I do every darn time I leave!" the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker captioned the post. Last month, the singer showcased her midriff when she pulled down her booty shorts, highlighting her toned abs. She was dressed in small light pink shorts paired with a white lace crop top. Completing the ensemble were black heels that wrapped around her ankles. She revealed that Jamie, her ex-husband often criticized her appearance and imposed a 'strict diet' on her for two years, consisting mainly of chicken and canned vegetables.

Spears also opened up about the trauma of having an abortion at 19 due to pressure from her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002, not being supportive of the pregnancy. The singer of Boom Boom shared feeling devastated and overwhelmed after undergoing a secret procedure at home, trying to keep it hidden from the public and her family per Daily Mail. In addition to these challenges, Spears has been navigating her divorce from her second husband Sam Asghari, 30. The singer and actor ended their marriage amiably after a year in August 2023.