Gwen Stefani's fans recently expressed their criticism of her, claiming that she excessively relies on filters in her Instagram stories. Their main concern was that these filters conceal her natural beauty and skin.

Recently, a new makeup tutorial video was shared by Stefani on her beauty company GXVE's Instagram page. Stefani looked alluring in a white shirt and stacked long gold necklaces, while her signature platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle and curled at the ends. The video featured the former coach of "The Voice" gently applying her brand's highlighter to her cheekbones. The highlighter seemed to make little or no difference to her makeup, which was already completely done. In the caption, GXVE Beauty revealed that 'Platinum Cowgirl' is the preferred highlighter of the "I'm Just A Girl" singer.

In the comment section of the video, some followers of GXVE expressed their disapproval of a makeup advertisement that featured the use of filters. One follower said, "I'd lovе to sее hеr without filtеrs," while another person pointed out thе samе thing. Somеonе еlsе quеstionеd, "Gwеn, what happened to your authenticity?" while a third added, "C'mon Gwen, you don't need that make-up. You're born as naturally beautiful." One person responded with the question, "Can I sее your rеal facе?

Recently, fans had expressed admiration for Stefani's youthful appearance at the age of 53. This was in response to a video Stefani shared on Instagram where she sang "It's My Life," one of the popular songs from her former band "No Doubt." In the video, the Grammy-winning artist was seen wearing a casual T-shirt and sweatpants, showcasing her natural glow at the age of 53. Despite the presence of a noticeable filter in the video, Stefani appeared to have minimal makeup, with light eye makeup and nude-colored lipstick, a significant departure from her usual bold red.

Fans eagerly shared their thoughts in the comments section, particularly emphasizing how youthful she looked, as per The U.S. Sun. "I like the muted make-up," one admirer commented, while another wrote, "Always flawless with your makeup. Youth is on your side." A third follower chimed in, "You look so good and so young wearing less make-up!" while another person wrote, "You are so beautiful with no make-up, And your voice I love [since I was] 13 years old."

Despite not being the first instance where the singer faced criticism for her heavy makeup and potential alterations to her appearance, Stefani has openly discussed her perspective on aging and the challenges of experiencing it in the public spotlight. During a candid interview with Australia's Stellar magazine in 2021, she openly admitted to being preoccupied with her aging process, acknowledging the added difficulties of growing older under public scrutiny. "It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight, it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out. People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm aging, too," Stefani shared.