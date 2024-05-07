Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Branded as a ‘Deadbeat Dad’ Who ‘Neglects’ His Children for the Pop Star

Last week, Paul Soliz and Britney Spears' relationship made headlines when they were seen exiting a Hollywood hotel after a heated argument. Subsequently, Soliz's ex-wife, Nicole Mancilla, revealed to news outlets how the 'deadbeat dad' had cheated on her with the pop singer, refusing to also pay child support. Mancilla confessed to The Daily Mail, "Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children...He neglects his children for her."

Spears and Soliz first got together in 2022 when he was assigned to take care of maintenance work around her house. Spears was still married to her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, at the time; the famous duo separated in August last year after a 14-month marriage. Although Soliz lists a house a few streets away from Mancilla as his residence, she alleged that Soliz lives at Spears' multimillion-dollar Thousand Oaks, California, estate.

She explained to the outlet, "He’s on probation, so if he officially lives at her house, they have access to searching her house so that’s why he still has an address here." Mancilla lives with her mother, Sandra Smith, along with her five children. Smith added, "He has ten kids. He doesn’t support any of them... He's a deadbeat dad...It's difficult for me because he doesn't support even one kid...And they're at my house." She continued, "Nicole’s torn up by everything. This has been going on for five years. And he doesn’t leave her alone; he keeps coming back...I wouldn’t let him see the kids if it was me. She does because she wants them to have a dad. But I wouldn’t want a dad like that."

Last week, Spears and Soliz got into a brawl at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, which prompted the dispatch of an ambulance. The event transpired at 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson for the LAPD fire department confirmed to Page Six. The LAFD rep revealed, "We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured. The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location."

Following the event, Spears resorted to social media to address concerns about her well-being. She shared on Instagram, "Just to let people know…the news is fake!!! I would like respect [sic] at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!!" Commenting on the incident, she added, "I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came into my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!! Peace." Subsequently, she posted a video of her swollen ankle and claimed that she had attempted to do a 'leap in the living room at the Chateau.' She explained, "...I fell and embarrassed myself, and that's it."