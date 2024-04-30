Britney Spears Sank Into Her Seat When Spotted After Settling Conservatorship Case with Father Jamie

After more than two years since the court-ordered termination of the conservatorship that granted her father control over her life, Britney Spears has finally settled with him, as confirmed by their respective attorneys. The first photographs of the pop star emerged after settling her conservatorship case with her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

While being driven by her ex Paul Richard Soliz, Spears reclined fully in the passenger seat of the Mercedes SUV, attempting to evade paparazzi by lying completely horizontal and rolling up the windows. The Grammy winner, aged 42, even cracked the windshield with the heel of her pump after resting her legs on the dashboard. Meanwhile, Soliz appeared somewhat surprised by the paparazzi and attempted to shield himself from the flashes with his arm per Page Six.

Soliz, a convicted felon and Spears' former housekeeper, maintained his hand covering his face as he eventually drove off with Spears in the passenger seat. Spears sported a business casual ensemble, wearing a blue and white striped button-down shirt paired with blue skinny jeans, orange pumps, and white-rimmed aviator sunglasses. Soliz chose a blue plaid shirt for their outing.

The actress from Crossroads has agreed to cover Jamie's legal expenses, which are estimated to be around $2 million. Despite the actress's willingness to move on and avoid further legal proceedings, her testimony in June 2021 garnered significant attention. During her testimony, she bravely voiced how she was controlled mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially. These included instances of undergoing medical procedures without her consent and losing autonomy over her financial affairs. After thirteen years, her conservatorship finally came to an end, though her relationship with her father remains strained. Recently, she has begun the process of rebuilding connections with her mother and sister.

"It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears," the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart told CNN. "Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion. Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with the court in this matter," the attorney added.

On the other hand, Alex Weingarten, attorney for the singer’s father, stated, "Jamie is thrilled that this is all over. Jamie loves his daughter very much and works tirelessly to protect her. He wants the best for Britney, nothing less." Following the termination of Spears' conservatorship in November 2021, legal disputes have continued to arise between the singer and her father. Both sides' legal representatives have engaged in courtroom disputes regarding attorney fees and allegations of mismanagement within the conservatorship. ​