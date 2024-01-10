'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans and Husband are Paying for 3 Attorneys To Fight Their Legal Battles

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have found themselves in the hot seat for almost all of last year. Previously the couple dealt with their son Jace missing from home three times in a row, raising concerns with fans and their loved ones. That triggered a chain of different reactions including an ongoing investigation from CPS [Child Protective Services]. Additionally, Evans’ husband is also under scrutiny for alleged child abuse. Tackling such sensitive affairs can’t possibly be cheap, especially when it involves legal consult.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alo Ceballos

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, to resolve the issues most effectively, the couple has decided to pay a total of three lawyers to fight their cases. Multiple sources close to Evans and Eason iterate their knowledge of the ongoing situation. One source alleged that generally, the price to fight these newfound challenges has already proven to be expensive.

Jenelle Evans responds after her husband David Eason is charged with child abuse. (Scroll to bottom of post for latest updates): https://t.co/zbDBPFdQNj pic.twitter.com/eXN7KoxyfH — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) October 24, 2023

This is primarily due to Eason’s charges of abuse against him. The source claimed: “Janelle has to pay for David’s criminal attorney, his CPS attorney, and her own CPS attorney because they can’t have the same lawyer.” While the exact amount of salary withdrawn by respective attornies remains an unknown factor, it doesn’t seem to be an ordinary or cheap ordeal.

Furthermore, the piling slew of costs to deal with the aftermath of the charges against them appears to be taking a financial toll on them. The source continued: “This thing with David is costing her an absolute fortune in legal bills, so she’s gotta make more money somehow.” Evans is yet to comment on the money aspect of things as they’re both actively involved in another court appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Eason and Evans have been spotted in and out of legal premises ever since their son Jace was taken into protective custody by CPS in September. Another source insinuated that their legal troubles are far from over and are probably going to be even more busy in court. Several other sources claim that while the couple travels to and from the courthouse in North Carolina, CPS is moving on to investing in other household affairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Additionally, the government-appointed service is also closely looking into the nurturing of their much younger children who are under the care of their grandmother for the moment. One such source remarked: “Just because Jace’s CPS custody case is underway doesn’t mean the investigation into their household and other minors’ welfare is over.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Apart from their teenager, the couple are also parents to Kaiser, Ensley, and Eason’s 16-year-old daughter Maryssa. All three have been reportedly interrogated by CPS thoroughly. Whether or not the children are going to be questioned even further with lawyers present remains unknown. However, more information concerning the ongoing case is highly anticipated.

