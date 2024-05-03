Britney Spears Shares Rare Family Photos in Effort to Reconnect With Sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17

Britney Spears has not seen her sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 in over two years. As per The Daily Mail, the Toxic songstress' communication with her teen sons began to suffer "by the end of summer 2022. Tensions got so bad that the boys weren't even responding to her texts," she claimed. Sean and Jayden did not even attend her wedding to now ex-husband Sam Asghari. Amid her recent divorce and conservatorship battle ending with her father Jamie Spears, the Circus songstress recently shared a carousel of throwback pictures and videos that featured her sons. The rare photo, which shows Spears cuddling in bed with her sons when they were younger and having their eyes closed, is seen as an attempt to improve her relationship with them.

Other images included were a rose plant, the pop sensation showing off herself in a selfie video, and posing in a summer outfit. Close-up of an eye, a sugar packet, and a few other throwback pictures of her sons when they were infants. She captioned the images with a flower and two-star emojis. A source told The US Sun that after a "perplexing and stress-filled few weeks," Spears has been trying to "build bridges" with her sons. The Las Vegas insider revealed that the pop singer is scared she could "lose touch forever with the boys" after a tumultuous few years. "This legal issue and loss with her dad has made her want to patch up her problems with the kids," they said.

In addition, Spears has been coping with the futile attempt to get her father to "pay for her conservatorship." The insider described her as "numb" after the Criminal songstress failed to hold her father, accountable for ruling her life for the previous 13 years.

“Britney has felt like her voice has been taken away again because she thought that a trial against her dad could show the world how she felt mistreated and cheated," they stated.

“But now that possibility has come to an end, she has been reflecting on rebuilding her family, or at least trying. Her relationship with her sons has not been non-existent in the last couple of years. But she wants to try again and get them back in her life." The source continued, "There is a sense that after feeling let down by her father she doesn’t want her boys to ever feel that way with her. She has reached out to spend some time with them over there and move forward."

“They have kept their distance from her, preferring to be with Kevin and Victoria, but Britney is open to making peace with everyone and building into a modern-day family. In recent weeks she has spoken more about making sure the boys really know how much ‘mom misses them,’” the source added. The teen boys have been staying with their father Kevin Federline and stepmother Victoria Prince in Hawaii since 2023.